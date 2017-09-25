News By Tag
Jamie Hayes, CPFA of FiduciaryFirst, to Speak at the Voya® Retirement Services Advisor Symposium
"I'm looking forward to sharing our customized strategies that drive retirement plan success. It's important for advisors throughout the country to positively impact their clients' employee retirement readiness." says Mrs. Hayes.
Voya Financial, Inc. helps Americans plan, invest and manage their savings — to get ready to retire better. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya's vision is to be America's Retirement Company. Voya conferences and meetings provide an engaging way to network and stay up to date on investment strategy, marketing opportunities, compliance issues and more.
FiduciaryFirst, LLC is an Employer Sponsored Retirement Plan Fiduciary and Investment Services firm focused entirely on delivering solid, well-planned retirement plan strategies for employers and wcj their employees. FiduciaryFirst has experience in developing plan success strategies in employer sponsored retirement plans of all types.
FiduciaryFirst has implemented The Participant EffectTM to promote state of the art plan design through Behavioral Finance and a NEW approach that includes Financial Wellness. The Participant EffectTM seeks to drive success stories, including reduced healthcare costs for the employer and a higher probability of a more confident retirement for employees. For more information, please visit www.fiduciaryfirst.com or call anytime at 1-866-625-4611.
Retirement Plan Consulting Program and other advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor.
Contact
Nikolas Adams
***@fiduciaryfirst.com
