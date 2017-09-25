News By Tag
Zeamster Names Joshua Epright VP of Business Development
Mr. Epright has been building successful relationships in the Payments Industry for over 10 years. From working with thousands of ISOs, ISVs, VARs, Banks and Agents, he has personal experience in almost every segment of the industry. Previously, Joshua developed and lead the sales programs for one of the largest POS hardware distributors and industry-specific cloud based software providers in the nation. Mr. Epright will be heading Zeamster's business development efforts and strategic partnerships.
"We are excited to have Joshua join our team as we continue wcj to expand and provide our payment solutions to our customers." Kevin Shamoun, Founder/CTO.
About Zeamster
Experience the better way to accept payments. With the 1-on-1 developer support, Zeamster provides an agile development environment while allowing quick integrations out of PCI Scope. Built on a API-First philosophy, they utilize micro services for specific functions that are transparent to their users. For more information, please visit http://www.zeamster.com/
Congratulate and connect with Joshua at www.linkedin.com/
mark rheaume
***@zeamster.com
