 
News By Tag
* Payment Gateway
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Novi
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
26252423222120

Zeamster Names Joshua Epright VP of Business Development

 
 
Joshua Epright
Joshua Epright
NOVI, Mich. - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Zeamster, the premier payment gateway partner, today announced a new addition to their executive team. Joshua Epright joins the team as Vice President of Business Development, with a focus in connecting payment solutions to ISO and ISV partnerships.

Mr. Epright has been building successful relationships in the Payments Industry for over 10 years. From working with thousands of ISOs, ISVs, VARs, Banks and Agents, he has personal experience in almost every segment of the industry. Previously, Joshua developed and lead the sales programs for one of the largest POS hardware distributors and industry-specific cloud based software providers in the nation. Mr. Epright will be heading Zeamster's business development efforts and strategic partnerships.

"We are excited to have Joshua join our team as we continue wcj to expand and provide our payment solutions to our customers." Kevin Shamoun, Founder/CTO.

About Zeamster

Experience the better way to accept payments. With the 1-on-1 developer support, Zeamster provides an agile development environment while allowing quick integrations out of PCI Scope. Built on a API-First philosophy, they utilize micro services for specific functions that are transparent to their users. For more information, please visit http://www.zeamster.com/

Congratulate and connect with Joshua at www.linkedin.com/in/joshuaepright/.

Contact
mark rheaume
***@zeamster.com
End
Source:
Email:***@zeamster.com Email Verified
Tags:Payment Gateway
Industry:Technology
Location:Novi - Michigan - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 25, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share