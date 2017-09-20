News By Tag
CardioFlex Therapy adds Concept2 Model Indoor Rower
New Addition to Davie Outpatient Clinic to the New Concept2 Model D Indoor Rower
The dependable performance of the Concept2 Model D Indoor Rower has made it the best selling indoor rower in the world. Recognized by competitive rowers as the standard for indoor training, the Model D delivers an effective cardiovascular workout that will increase your fitness level, promote rehabilitation of the body, and tone your physique. The Model D is efficiently engineered and will last a lifetime. The Model D is the same machine used by Olympic and wcj elite-level athletes to train for their sport, as well as the same rower found in some of the most popular gyms such as LA Fitness, YouFit, Planet Fitness, Retro Fitness, etc.
Some features of the Concept2 Model D Indoor Rower include…
Performance Monitor:
The Performance Monitor is what sets Concept2 Indoor Rowers apart from other training devices, and every Model D includes our most advanced monitor, the PM5. Sophisticated yet easy to use, the PM5 provides accurate, comparable data for every row. A backlight increases visibility, compatibility with USB flash drives makes storing your workout data a breeze, and you can wirelessly monitor your heart rate. The adjustable monitor arm on the Model D lets you position the monitor where you prefer.
Flywheel & Damper
Concept2 rowers respond to your effort on every stroke, so you are in full control of your exertion and resistance at all times. The spiral damper allows you to easily adjust the airflow to the flywheel, so you can change the feel of the stroke to suit your preference. The flywheel design minimizes noise while maximizing a smooth feel.
Adjustable Footrests & Ergonomic Handle:
Adjustable footrests on the indoor rower for quick and easy sizing. (Footrests accommodate a wide range of shoe sizes.) The rowers comfortable, ergonomic handle features a 10 degree bend that allows you to row with a natural arm and hand position.
For more info, visit: www.cardioflextherapy.com
