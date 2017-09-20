News By Tag
New Twin Homes Feature Special Incentives At October Savings Event
Early fall special savings event underway now at 4228 and 4230 Valley View Rd. in Edina, Minnesota. Contact us for more information.
4230homes brings upscale living to an entirely new level. This intimate community of Edina East has numerous options for entertainment, dining and recreation, featuring new homes offering spacious 2,500 square foot 4 bedroom 4 bath units with private wooded homesites. There are no HOA dues and pricing starts from $649,900.
4230homes presents a marvel for modern living amenities, with 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, and a 2-car garage. The emphasis on entertaining spaces is readily apparent. A foyer entrance leads to a fireplace-warmed great room and a large dining area that flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen with expansive island. Adding to island seating, a large deck, directly off the kitchen is perfect for casual outdoor meals. Designed as a private haven, homebuyers will enjoy this retreat into luxury.
"After an extensive process to ensure the best use of the property, the clear choice was to rebuild as a twin home, maintaining the character of the neighborhood, while providing buyers with all the best features and modern amenities they are looking for," says Kasey Kollross, managing partner of the project. "Considering current market conditions in the Edina East Pamela Park neighborhood and an aging residence, it was time to make the most forward-thinking decision for the long-term health and stability of the community. We're extremely pleased to redevelop what has been know to be an eyesore and wcj a deteriorating plague on an otherwise vibrant section of the community," said Kollross.
"We have been in dialog with the City of Edina, development members and the public for some time to come to an understanding of what the vision of the location truly is," says Leah Peterson, principal at Refresh Properties. "We are thrilled to partner with PE Rein Construction to build on re-visioning this great site!"
2-story homes with unique master suites, soaring 9-foot ceilings, light filled interiors, large windows, beautifully landscaped courtyard entry, sunny foyers, walk-in pantries, finished basements, perfect for guest-suites or multigenerational living.
More about the new homes being built in Edina East can be seen on our website or on Youtube at: https://youtu.be/
Three generations of experience in creating fine homes in outstanding communities Refresh Properties is continuing that legacy with 4230homes by offering the high quality construction, meticulous attention to detail and superior customer service buyers of our homes have come to expect.
About 4230homes
Open concept urban living in a walkable suburban setting. Expansive windows, high quality stainless appliances, gas cooktops, green space, entertaining areas and fireplaces, large walk-in closets are among the amenities in these 2500+ square foot 4-bedroom, 4-bathrooms homes. More information and renderings can be found at http://4230homes.com
About Refresh Properties
Refresh Properties - fresh design group - specializes in current design homes. Fresh approach and more affordable properties has made for record breaking demand for our properties. Learn more about us at https://rp-mn.com
Leah Peterson
9524676664
info@rp-mn.com
