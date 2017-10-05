National Talent Search USA Opens Live Music Showcase For Indie Music Artists Worldwide

National Talent Search USA Opens Live Music Showcase For Indie Music Artists To Perform at Global Live Music Partnership Series Events

National Talent Search USA, LLC

-- What: @IndieONEGlobal Music Stage @ @SpacesWorks powered by IndieONE Global RadioWhere: @SpacesWorks - Spaces Atlanta Midtown East 715 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GeorgiaWhen: Thursday, October 5th, 2017 @ 5pmWho: Darrin Scorpio Campbell - Founder of IndieONE, IndieONE Global Radio Content Creators, New Recording Artists, Rising Indie Artists & Team Members from @IndieONEGlobal and @SpacesWorksMiami, FL | September 25, 2017 – IndieONE Global Media has partnered with Spaces to present the @IndieONEGlobal Music Stage @ Spaces, a LIVE Music Series featuring New Recording Artists & Rising Indie Artists.This event showcases Live performances by Recording Artists & Indie artists from around the globe. The music, films and/or TV shows featuring the performers of the @IndieONEGlobal Music Stage will be available on / is on the IndieONE platform.Global Indie Music Artists can apply for performance opportunities by visitingArtist's music is also submitted for airplay consideration on the IndieONE platform as well.This Live Global Music Series is a regular opportunity for music fans & Enthusiasts to be introduced to new music and new artists. The first Live Music Series events kick off in Atlanta, Georgia, USA in October and the Series will expand to other cities around the world in the months ahead.Tickets for the Live Global Music Series can be purchased atwith Limited Early Bird deals starting as low as $5. Ticket holders get extra value with their purchase, as they receive an introductory subscription to wcj the IndieONE platform, discounts on future in-person events, and many other exclusive deals.The partnership Series schedule expands on:• December 7th - Spaces Atlanta Midtown East (Atlanta, Georgia)• December - TBD (Miami, Florida)• January - TBD (New York City, New York)For more information on the @IndieONEGlobal Music Stage @ Spaces, visitFor interview requests, please email or call usAbout National Talent Search USANational Talent Search USA (NTSUSA) is a subsidiary of Scorpio Media Group, LLC, headquartered in Miami, Florida and additional operations in Atlanta, Georgia. Scorpio Media Group, LLC is a full service Entertainment Media Production Corporation. Its company divisions range from Production Services for Film, TV, Radio, Music & Multimedia to Talent Management.About IndieONE Global Media CompanyIndieONE Global Media Company - the Next Generation Digital Broadcast Media Platform - Home Of IndieONE Global Radio, IndieONE Global Television and IndieONE Global Movies - Where The World's Stars Are Born -IndieONE Global Media currently operates as a Real Time Global Digital Broadcast Radio Platform (IndieONE Global Radio), the On Demand version of our Global Digital Movie Platform (IndieONE Global Movies) and the On Demand version of our Global Digital Television Platform (IndieONE Global Television).About SpacesSpaces is a creative platform for an international entrepreneurial community. They offer dynamic work areas for you to think, create and grow.Originating in Amsterdam, Spaces was built on the idea that success breeds more success. That's why they've cultivated a community of members who are thinkers, achievers and imagineers. They've built workspaces that suit your every need. And their energetic staff attends to all the details so you can focus on your next big idea.