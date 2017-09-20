News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UST Power and Schneider Electric Celebrate 12-Year Partnership
Anniversary Marks the Most Successful Year to Date for Partnership
"Our alignment with Schneider Electric is stronger than ever," said Dave Wightman, vice president of sales and marketing at UST. "As technology becomes more intricate, the need to protect that equipment from unexpected fluctuations in power becomes more essential. Working with Schneider Electric has helped us address these needs for customers on a worldwide level."
Together, UST and Schneider Electric improve power for a variety of industries around the world, including automotive, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, power generation and government facilities. Schneider Electric offers UST's products to customers through their global network of technical sales engineers and product specialists. The companies also work with third-party integrators and consulting engineers to provide turnkey solutions in support of client project requirements.
"Customers are realizing that sensitive technology and sophisticated manufacturing equipment can be protected and maintained as long as they have the right equipment," said Hany Boulos, senior business development manager at Schneider Electric. "We are pleased to offer UST's products as an ideal solution to protect our customers' critical equipment. Customers easily see the value in demand-side power conditioning and sag correction, and they like to have a level of control over incoming utility power to protect their critical equipment and minimize downtime due to power fluctuations."
ABOUT UST
Utility Systems Technologies, Inc. (UST) is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of electronic voltage control and power-conditioning products. wcj UST's products are in use worldwide at hospitals, factories, refineries, embassies, data centers and other critical facilities, mitigating the risk of damaging electrical surges, sags and swells, bridging brownouts, and providing a safe connection to the local grid. For more information about UST, visit their web site at ustpower.com.
ABOUT SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of $26 billion US dollars (25 billion euros) in FY2016, our 144,000 employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On.
Contact
Katie O'Loughlin
POSTMKTG
***@postmktg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse