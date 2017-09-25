News By Tag
Learning Tech Experts to Explore Value of "The Augmented LMS" at Webinar
At an October webinar, Talented Learning Lead Analyst John Leh and Training Orchestra CEO Stephan Pineau will help organizations with traditional LMS software understand how new ways of augmenting those systems can modernize their learning programs
"Unhappy With Your LMS? Don't Ditch It. Augment It!" will be hosted by John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, along with Stephan Pineau, CEO at Training Orchestra on Thursday, October 5, 2017, from 1-2 p.m. ET.
"Many organizations are still missing out on the benefits of modern learning platforms because they are locked into traditional LMS software." John Leh explained. "However, advances in cloud technology now make it possible to modernize traditional systems of record. So, for anyone who's lost the battle to purchase a new LMS outright, it's worthwhile to learn how you can sidestep that limitation by augmenting your existing LMS."
What Webinar Participants Can Expect to Learn
Webinar attendees will discover how their organizations can add incremental capabilities and complementary applications to existing LMS solutions without compromising the core software. They will also discover how this approach improves learner experience, content delivery, analytic insights, budget optimization and business adoption.
Specifically, John and Stephan will discuss:
• The state of today's learning solutions landscape;
• A brief history of the traditional talent suite LMS and why change is often so difficult;
• 4 ways to augment your LMS, based on successful real-world examples;
• What to include in an effective augmentation plan;
• How to get started with augmenting your LMS.
There will also be plenty of time for an open Q&A session at the end.
How To Attend This Webinar
Individuals can learn more and reserve a seat by visiting the event registration page at: http://bit.ly/
About Talented Learning Webinars
This online event is part of the "Season of Learning Tech Success" Fall Webinar Series by Talented Learning. The fall series expands on the research and consulting firm's tradition of free online events that explore how emerging technology is redefining today's learning landscape. The most popular webinars that Lead Analyst, John Leh, has led over the past three years are now available on-demand at no charge to anyone who joins the firm's recently launched Learning Center.
About the Presenters
Stephan Pineau is the founder and Chief Executive Officer at Training Orchestra. For over a decade, Stephan has led Training Orchestra's development in Europe, and now, in North America, helping organizations train more effectively by optimizing resources through technology. Stephan began his career in finance and consulting, where he saw firsthand companies' need for a TRMS – a training resource management system for ILT operations. He is a recognized expert in the field, having served as a member of the French Senate's elearning commission and regularly speaking on themes such as learning technology, human resources, and innovation.
John Leh is CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, LLC. Named one of the Top 20 Global Elearning Movers and wcj Shakers of 2017, John is a fiercely independent LMS selection consultant and blogger who helps organizations develop and implement learning technology strategies – primarily for the extended enterprise. John's advice is based on more than 20 years of industry experience, serving as a trusted LMS selection and sales adviser to more than 100 learning organizations with a total technology spend of more than $65 million.
About Training Orchestra
Training Orchestra a global leader in Training Management Systems, providing an integrated SaaS solution to optimize training processes and resources for corporate training departments, training companies, and extended enterprises. The company has more than 300 clients worldwide and manages more than $1.5 billing of training budgets per year, with offices in France, the United Kingdom and the United States, and a worldwide partner network.
About Talented Learning
Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. The firm's analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic elearning landscape. To learn more visit: https://talentedlearning.com.
Media Contact
Joelle Girton
Talented Learning, LLC
talented@talentedlearning.com
