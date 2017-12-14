News By Tag
IAG Cargo to provide opening address at SMi's 12th annual Cold Chain Distribution Conference
Alan Dorling, Global Head – Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences of IAG Cargo will deliver the opening address on day one at the 12th annual Cold Chain Distribution Conference and Exhibition
More than 100 cold chain industry leaders will gather for the opening address at the Copthorne Tara Hotel. Alan's remarks will focus on managing current and future pharmaceutical supply chains across a global air freight network, outlining market growth drivers for air freighting time and temperature sensitive products, as well presenting the opportunities for airlines to maximise product delivery service performance across a global network.
Other featured speakers for the 2017 agenda include World Courier, Marken, Eli Lilly, Modalis, Merck Sereno S.p.A, GSK and much more.
The 2-day conference will feature new case studies and an interactive panel discussion concentrating on the main challenges in achieving GDP guideline compliance and where can pharma focus investment to overcome them?
Latest wcj confirmed attendees of Cold Chain Distribution 2017 include GW Pharmaceuticals, Wockhardt Pharmaceuticals, Porton Biopharma Ltd, Kyowa Kirin International plc, Pfizer, Roche Pharmaceuticals and many more.
To view the complete two-day schedule including full speaker line-up or to register, please visit www.coldchain-
For those interested in attending the two-day conference, there is currently a £200 early bird discount for registrations made before Friday 29th September 2017.
Cold Chain Distribution 2017 is sponsored by Marken (Lead Sponsor), Berlinger & Co., EMBALL'ISO, Peli Biothermal, Sensitech, TP3 Global, World Courier & Yourway Transport
12th Cold Chain Distribution Conference and Exhibition
13th – 14th December 2017
London, UK
www.coldchain-
Follow the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn at #ColdChainSMi
Contact
Kyra Williams
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
