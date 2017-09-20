News By Tag
Cards Corp. wins People's Choice Award at IT Arena
Cards Corp. is the first Korean startup to win People's Choice Award at the IT Arena, Eastern Europe's largest IT conference.
Over 30 contestants represented numerous fields of industry, such as computer hardware, energy generation devices, fashion technology, as well as various software products. Cards achieved a solid victory with 570 votes.
"We are honored to be the first Korean company to ever participate in IT Arena, and win People's Choice Award" said Igor Dzhebyan, Cards co-founder and representative director. "By introducing Korean startup ecosystem to IT Arena, we wcj will build a bridge between Ukraine and Korea."
"I would like to thank all of our supporters, partners and customers who voted for Cards. We are working day and night to build a high-quality product, and make all of you proud of your vote," said Rostyslav Khanas, Cards co-founder and chief technology officer.
Cards app is connecting people and teams with live cards. On Cards, contacts stay continually up-to-date. Live cards allow to replace business cards and reduce paper waste. Cards allows to exchange live cards easily at individual meetings or large events. Learn more about Cards at https://try.cards or follow updates at http://fb.com/
Cards Corp. is developing Cards app, the future of contacts management. Founded in Seoul, Republic of Korea, by two Ukrainians, the company has gained support of Seoul city government, Seoul Global Center, Seoul Business Agency and Seoul Global Startup Center. Cards is one of Top 50 startups from all over the world, that were selected to participate in K-Startup Grand Challenge 2017 accelerating program sponsored by Ministry of SMEs and Startups and NIPA.
