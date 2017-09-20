News By Tag
Ecosmob announced Android App Development for Real Estate
At Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd., we understand the importance that Android holds in the market. We are in constant touch with the recent developments in Android and also comprehend the possibilities that the Android OS is capable of offering.
Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, a prominent player in the global VoIP solution provider and a reputed web and mobile app developmentcompany, recently announced Android app developmentservices specifically for the real estate sector. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at Ecosmob shared his views about the sector's future and role of customized Android apps in the growth of real estate companies with these words: " The real estate sector is thriving but the real estate companies face the tremendous competition in today's mobile-driven world. Most of the companies in this sector have a web presence, but when it comes to the mobile platform, the penetration is way less as compared to other companies belong to the sectors like finance, retail, and eCommerce. It is an undeniable fact that mobile presence is not only necessary for flourishing the business but also for meeting the changing requirements. The future is bright for the construction sector as we witness a boom in the global economy, but the companies have to embrace the Android apps for staying ahead of the curve." He concluded.
Ecosmob Technologies has served the global clientele by providing premium quality solutions in the domains of VoIP, mobile apps, and web development since a decade. The company now aims to serve the niche industry sectors by developing highly customized and end-to-end IT solutions. Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob, listed a few of the benefits of Android apps for the real estate sector with these words: " Our team of experienced app developers use the agile methodology and leverage the technological advancements for meeting the deadlines while offering the best-in-class applications. We develop location-based apps through integrating maps and GPS wcj features, we make business apps through using NFC and features related to data management. In brief, developing tailored mobile apps across various industry sectors is our forte. The real estate industry can get the most from our veteran developers' expertise as they integrate the necessary features to make a next-gen Android app. The real estate companies can offer an excellent user experience while providing them assistance in finding and virtually 'visiting' the property with our customized mobile app." He concluded.
Visit the company's page to get insight of the Android app development services (https://www.ecosmob.com/
Author Bio
Mr. Krunal Patel is an AVP-Sales at Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited. As a marketing professional, he handles sales-related functions of the company. But, by passion, he is a techie and possesses great interest in the domains of VoIP, mobile app and web development. He writes when not busy on the client's call!
