Republic of Korea Military, Boeing, European Commission confirmed to speak at Global MilSatCom 2017
Europe's leading military event for satellite professionals speaker line-up now with over 50 experts
New confirmed speakers include:
· Brigadier General Nag Jung Choi, Commander of Defence Communication Command, Republic of Korea Military
· Ron Burch, Director, Advanced MILSATCOM, Boeing Space and Missile Systems
· Tanja Zegers, Space policy and research, DG GROW, European Commission
With 40+ presentations from leading commercial players and over 20 military and government personnel, this year's agenda has been curated to explore the growing demand to enhance SatCom capabilities and to discuss strategies and requirements including the UK Ministry of Defence's plans for Skynet 6.
Dale Butler, SMi Managing Director, said "This year's programme is inarguably the best and most international in the event's history. Delegate numbers are up by 30% and the event is looking to attract around 500 attendees this year, which will be a new record for the conference series."
The full roster of speakers and presentations can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/
For those interested to attend, registration is now live on wcj the event website.
The final Early Bird discount of £100 for this conference will expire on Friday, 29 September.
19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK
