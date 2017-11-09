Republic of Korea Military, Boeing, European Commission confirmed to speak at Global MilSatCom 2017

 
Visit www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog for more info
Visit www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog for more info
 
LONDON, England - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Now featuring a speaker line-up of over 50 defence satellite communications experts, SMi Group's Global MilSatCom 2017 Conference and Exhibition is confirmed as the biggest in its 19 year history.

New confirmed speakers include:

·         Brigadier General Nag Jung Choi, Commander of Defence Communication Command, Republic of Korea Military

·         Ron Burch, Director, Advanced MILSATCOM, Boeing Space and Missile Systems

·         Tanja Zegers, Space policy and research, DG GROW, European Commission

With 40+ presentations from leading commercial players and over 20 military and government personnel, this year's agenda has been curated to explore the growing demand to enhance SatCom capabilities and to discuss strategies and requirements including the UK Ministry of Defence's plans for Skynet 6.

Dale Butler, SMi Managing Director, said "This year's programme is inarguably the best and most international in the event's history. Delegate numbers are up by 30% and the event is looking to attract around 500 attendees this year, which will be a new record for the conference series."

The full roster of speakers and presentations can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRlog.

For those interested to attend, registration is now live on wcj the event website.

The final Early Bird discount of £100 for this conference will expire on Friday, 29 September.

19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Milsatcom, Satellite Communications, Global Milsatcom
Industry:Defense
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Events
