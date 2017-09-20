Notion Press Publishes 'Admission No 857': This Number is His Identity

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Notionpress

* AdmissionNo857

* #bookrelease Industry:

* Books Location:

* Delhi - Delhi - India

End

-- Colonel in the Indian Army and a budding author, Col N Hemachandra Singh has released his first book,, which is published by Notion Press.This story revolves around the protagonist, Hamurabi and his experience at the Sainik School in Imphal. In this school, each student is allotted an admission number and that becomes their identity during their school days, and is generally how peers remember each other. Hamurabi was the 857student in the school, hence the title. This institution was considered to be one of the best CBSE schools in the state and getting admission here was a prestigious moment for the student and their family. Most of the students joined this school, so that they could pursue a career in armed forces. The school offers diverse activities, apart from academics and these aid in holistic development of the ward.Hamurabi is a village boy, who joined the hostel in Sainik School when he was eleven. As he had moved out of his village at such a tender age, he did not have the opportunity to discover and explore his childhood in his hometown. Living on your own can be challenging at any age, but as a child, it becomes very difficult to cope with. But gradually, Hamurabi started enjoying hostel life. He balanced his life perfectly, with fun and a growing influence of friends on one side and pursuing academic excellence on the other. All was fine till he met the love of his life. His love, Amu created turmoil inside his young soul and invited more trouble than they could handle. Love is a powerful feeling and feeling that rush at such a young age, Hamurabi was thrown off balance. Academics stopped being wcj important in his life, as he was too engrossed in his romantic affair. But many unwanted incidents, along with the chaos created by Amu and her vindictive attitude led to a sharp turn of events in Hamurabi's life. Will he be able to handle all of these manifestations of love at such a young age?The author, Col Hemachandra has been an avid writer since his childhood days. He has published some of his work in his school and college magazine and once commissioned in the Army, he pursued his hobby in military writing. He is elated to set foot in the world of fiction as a writer and believes that every reader will help him achieve infinitely in his writing journey.Notion Press is thrilled to have published this book and is glad to provide a platform for people to achieve their dreams of being a writer. This book is available on Amazon and other e-commerce websites. Grab your copy and start reading.