Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2018: The only conference to focus on Space-Based Maritime Domain Awareness
SMi Reports: Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology will return to Rome on 30th and 31st of January, and will have a unique focus on Space-Based Maritime Domain Awareness.
This comes at a relevant time as Space-Based Surveillance has become a vital element for monitoring oceans. Space technology widens the range for observation, and satellites have the advantage of being in international territory to fulfil their role. This includes all operations from signals and imagery intelligence gathering, pollution monitoring, and even tracking criminal behaviour.
However, the current international financial environment is such that no nation can take on the role of global surveillance on its own. Furthermore, much of the global maritime environment lies in international territory. International cooperation and collaboration is therefore required to successfully regulate and police the oceans.
In line with this, the Italian Navy and the Canadian Armed Forces will discuss enhancing space-based maritime reconnaissance at the conference, with key focuses on how Maritime Monitoring and Messaging Microsatellite (M3MSAT) optimises maritime traffic monitoring capabilities, and how space-based OSINT can be relied upon to support naval operations.
Mr Guy Thomas, President of C-SIGMA, Multinational Maritime Security Centre of Excellence, will further cover "Optimising International Cooperation to Achieve Comprehensive Space-Based Global Maritime Domain Awareness".
Mr Thomas will also present a pre-conference workshop on Monday 29th January on "Improving International Collaboration in Space to Enhance Maritime Situational Awareness", where he explores strategies to foster maritime security and facilitate the transformation by which nations achieve comprehensive cooperation.
3rd Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology
30th – 31st January 2018
Crowne Plaza Rome St. Peter's Hotel & Spa, Rome, Italy
