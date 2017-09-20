 
Chattisgarh Joins Hands With Gujarat For "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat

Chattisgarh & Gujarat Comes Together To Increase Inter-Connectedness Between The Various Cultural & Economic Zones Of The States.
 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- As a part of Union Govt scheme "Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat", Chattisgarh Government organised a Roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 21st September 2017 to promote enigmatic destination, dynamic culture and tradition of Chattisgarh. The two states aims at promoting a deep structured engagement through planned activities, showcase the rich cultural & tourism treasure of each other and renew the traditional unity. Following the roadshow, a group of tour and travel agents from Chhattisgarh was taken to Gujarat on a FAM (familiarization) trip.

At the heart of this Roadshow lied the aim to promote mutual understanding and cooperation among the two states under the "Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat" under the vision of the Prime Minister so that they can work together hand in hand for better results in the days to come. The deliberations will lead to new ways of uplifting the status of Tourism and Culture in the country so that Chhattisgarh can be represented to the world through the eyes of tourism sector as well.

The MoU between the two states was signed on 21st January, 2017 followed by a chain of various programmes to connect the people of the two states through exchanges in areas of culture, tourism, language, education, trade etc, to enhance the understanding and bonding between the states, thereby strengthening the unity and diversity of India.

"Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" is a Union Govt scheme, launched by Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi to celebrate the cultural vibrancy of India wcj while establishing a concrete mechanism to inculcate nationalism and cultural awareness among the fellow citizens, to promote the spirit of National Integration, to show case the rich heritage and culture, to establish long term engagements and to create an environment that promotes learning, sharing best practices and experiences. It has paired the states to implement the exchange programs in education, tourism, literature among others to ensure that the people understand and appreciate the diversity while fostering the sense of common identity.

The Roadhsow was fronted by Hon'ble Tourism Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Dayaldas Baghel with prominent delegates of Chattisgarh Tourism Board including Smt. Niharika Barik Singh, IAS Secretary of Tourism, Mr. M.T.Nandy, IFS Managing Director and Mr. Sanjay Singh General Manager.  The Roadshow focused on key areas like encouraging and promoting Rural Tourism, Tribal Culture of Chhattisgarh, the local fairs and festivals, inter-state sharing of culture, tourism and heritage and many other applied areas of opportunities.

For more information visit http://cgtourism.choice.gov.in/

