L.A. Wolves FC Defeats Real Sociedad Royals, 6-1, Advances in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Qualifying
Wolves FC Tallies Four Second-Half Goals in Convincing Victory at Ford Park
German Alfaro scored the game's first goal, and Dmitry Zhuravlev added two more in the second half as L.A. Wolves FC defeated Real Sociedad Royals (USASA), 6-1, Sunday night in a 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Round 1 game at John Anson Ford Park.
L.A. Wolves FC General Manager Daniel Collazo said, "This is a good win to start out the tournament for us. Real Sociedad Royals are a spirited team, and they went after us tonight, but our new players really started to come together in the second half and played much better as a unit as the game went on. Now we look forward to a lot of hard work to prepare for Qualifying Round 2, where we're sure to find a much tougher opponent."
Alfaro scored in the 15th minute and Zhuravlev scored twice in three minutes early in the second half for L.A. Wolves FC, the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) 2017 Spring Season champions.
L.A. Wolves FC forward Dmitry Zhuravlev said, "Hopefully, this is a start to a great run for the club. We have a lot to achieve and this is the beginning of that. When the team works together and as we gel together it becomes easier to read each other and play better and it becomes easier. If that continues I think you'll see us score even more goals."
New goalkeeper Cesar Ortega stopped a penalty kick attempt late in the second half and finished with three saves in his Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup debut.
L.A. Wolves FC goalkeeper Cesar Ortega said, "The win, regardless of the goal against, is a good start since this is our first U.S. Open Cup game together. In the second half we started to find each other more so that should help us succeed going forward."
Cesar Rivera, Wolves FC's new No. 10, had two assists, setting up Alfaro's early goal and providing the pass for Zhuravlev's first score.
An own goal from Real Sociedad Royals gave L.A. Wolves FC a 2-0 lead in the 30th minute, with Royals goalkeeper Andres Aquilar making two saves near halftime to keep the game within reach.
Real Sociedad Royals midfielder Juan Mendoza found a pocket of space at the top of the area and rocketed a shot past Ortega for his team's only goal in the 52nd minute, but Zhuravlev scored his first 10 minutes later and Wolves FC went on to score three times in seven minutes to build a 5-2 lead.
Jose wcj Gomez scored in the 69th minute on a free kick from 20 yards out for Wolves' fifth goal, and Joel Ampofo finished the scoring with an arcing shot over Aguilar in the 75th.
L.A. Wolves FC defeated Real Sociedad Royals, 4-1, to open last year's qualifying. The club moves on to play in 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Round 2 on Oct. 22-23. Their opponent will be announced.
The team returns to UPSL 2017 Fall Season play next weekend against Santa Clarita Storm. Site and time TBA.
L.A. Wolves FC
L.A. Wolves FC is an American soccer club based in Los Angeles, California. We are named after the Los Angeles Wolves (https://en.wikipedia.org/
L.A. Wolves FC is a charter member for the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) and competes in the Pro Premier Division Western Conference. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.
In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
info@lawolves.com
www.lawolves.com
Direct: (310) 415-5691
www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @lawolvesfc
Dennis Pope, Media Relations Director
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
Twitter: @dennispope
