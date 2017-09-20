Legends Take a Punch out of Bullying

Over 300 legends from sports to Hollywood stars are expected to attend this year's Mixed Martial Arts Smash Global Gala.

-- Smash Global is a community based MMA Black Tie event with a mission to prevent bullying, violence and suicide among all Americans, but especially among Americas' youth. This charity event is set to take place on Thursday, September 28, 2017 with the Red Carpet starting at 7:00 pm located at the Taglyan Complex at 1201 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA.Created by founder and former Pro MMA fighter Steve (Hulk Smash) Orosco this event is an ultra-exclusive, black tie dinner showcasing some of the fastest rising mixed martial arts (MMA) fight stars live in a cage. When that first bell sounds, the first of five intense MMA bouts sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commissioner will begin. In a recent interview Orosco states that he was excited to announce that this year's honoree for the Sixth Annual Smash Global event will be former UFC World Light Heavyweight champion Chuck (The Iceman) Liddell.Sharon Doyle, Mrs. Diversity 2017, will be a host at this year's prestigious event honoring the Legends of Boxing. This year's Legends will be none other than Hall of Fame inductees Earnie (The Black Destroyer) Shavers, Mike (Hercules) Weaver, and Shelley Williams, amongst other boxing legends. "Your Legacy is every life you have touched." – Maya AngelouEarnie Shavers is considered by many boxing experts to be the hardest puncher of all time, holding a 91.8% knockout to win ratio and having knocked out 50 opponents in 3 rounds or less, 24 of which were knocked out in the first round. His most notable wins were over heavyweight champions Jimmy Ellis and Ken Norton. He is best known for his fights with Larry Holmes and Mohammed Ali, though he lost those contests. After his fight with Ali he was named Puncher of the Century. Mohammed Ali stated "When Earnie Shavers hit me, my kinfork in Africa felt it". Earnie Shavers released an autobiography about his life and boxing career titledin 2001. Earnie Shavers was the Amateur U.S. Heavyweight champion in 1969 and the Nevada Heavyweight champion from 1971 – 1978. Earnie was inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.Mike Weaver held the Nevada Heavyweight title from 1978 – 1981, the USBA Heavyweight title from 1979 – 1980 and the WBA Heavyweight title from 1980 to 1982. Mike started his amateur career with the U.S. Marine Corps. He was famously nickname Hercules by his sparring partners Mohammed Ali and Ken Norton because of his top developed muscle definition. In his career, Mike Weaver had 41 wins, with 28 knockouts, out of 60 fights. Mike was inducted into the UFC Boxing Hall of Fame in 2009.Paving the way for women in Boxing is none wcj other than National Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Shelley Williams. For 25 years Williams has been a woman making her way in a man's world by working her way up in the boxing community. She has held the position of Boxing Commissioner of the International Female's Boxing Association (IFBA). Shelley has worked with such champions as Mike (Dynamite) Dokes, Iran (The Blade) Barkley, Ken Norton, Leon Spinkes and Earnie Shavers. She currently serves as the Boxing Project Coordinator for promoter and legendary trainer Thell Torrence of Platinum Entertainment. She is currently on the Board of Directors of the Boxing Hall of Fame Las Vegas. Shelley was inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016.See the following websites for more information: