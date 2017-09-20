News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Yachts Caymans Announces A Special Yacht Service To Explore The Much Admired Rum Point
Yachts Caymans, a renowned yacht charter company specializing in all luxury yachting activities in the Cayman Islands, has recently announced a special yacht service to explore Rum Point in Grand Caymans.
With this new charter package, travelers can get the opportunity to be part of the fun filled trip that takes you to the beach where you can participate in water sports. Rum Point has it all waiting for you! This tourist spot offers a relaxing environment which is difficult to find amongst the other beaches that line this coastal area. This beach is probably still a secret as it is very quiet despite the sensational scenery. Parasailing, kitesurfing, paddle boarding and jet ski adventures are some of the activities you can be part of while here. Irrespective of the isolation, it is perfect for swimming, sunbathing, sightseeing, snorkeling, and lots of picture-taking.
During your visit to Rum Point in Grand Caymans, you can also take in the spectacular views of the lush green scenery while learning about the historical background of the place. Take the opportunity to feel relaxed and rejuvenated by taking a beach-side massage. Do not forget to treat your taste buds with scrumptious cuisines from the Wreck Bar & Grill. Also, sip a Mudslide and toast the end to another perfect day in paradise!
A senior official at Yachts Caymans stated, "A luxury private yacht is the best option to experience the many beautiful Cayman destinations. Along with exploration, tourists can also be part of adrenaline rushing water sports activities. Our customers can choose from a number of our luxury vessels that can be chartered for their upcoming vacation trip to the Cayman Islands." Further he added, "We recommend our customers to book their next vacation trip to the Cayman Islands in advance as our yacht charters book up wcj very quickly."
Aboard the private yacht charter, you will be provided complimentary gear and equipment required for water sports activities. All these services are available at a competitive price. All the yachts at Yachts Caymans are equipped with luxurious accommodations, an open bar, modern entertainment facilities and an open deck to enjoy the breathtaking views while sailing. For further information, please visit https://www.yachtscaymans.com/
ABOUT YACHTS CAYMANS
Yachts Caymans is the leading charter company with the largest selection of luxurious yachts available for charter in Cayman Islands. The huge selection of the world's finest yachts is available at the best prices to take you to all locations and destinations of the Cayman Islands. They have appointed the best chefs & caterers, experienced event planners, professional photographers and world-class entertainers to help you create unforgettable memories during your trip. Travel in style and go wherever the winds take you on board your own private yacht charter with Yachts Caymans.
https://www.yachtscaymans.com/
CONTACT INFORMATION
Phone: 702.401.4284 (For U.S.)
Email: info@yachtscaymans.com
Contact
YACHTS CAYMANS
***@yachtscaymans.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse