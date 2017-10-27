 
* Halloween Party Atlanta
* Halloween Salsa Party Atlanta
* Grupo Extra Bachata Atlanta
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
Halloween party Atlanta GA Grupo Extra Concert Fri Oct 27th

Halloween party Atlanta GA. Join us for Grupo Extra Concert and Latin dance party at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast. Hosted by Dancing4Fun Salsa ATL dance studio. Join in on the fun Halloween Costume Contest.
 
 
ATLANTA - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Salsa ATL & D4F Entertainment Presents..
Live Concert in Atlanta - Hottest Bachata Group
Grupo Extra Halloween Concert + Latin Dance Party
@ Hilton Atlanta Northeast
Friday Oct 27, 2017

10 piece Live Salsa Band - Amison Latin Band Opening
Also Featuring DJ Emerzive of DC &
Atlanta's own DJ Joey G

Looking for a Halloween Costume party in Atlanta?
Get your Halloween costume ready and check out Bachata
sensation Grupo Extra - Halloween Concert and Latin dance party.

It's going to be an awesome Halloween Costume party.
Perfect for folks who enjoys Live music & Latin dancing.
If you enjoy Salsa, we will also have a Live Salsa Band
before world Grupo Extra takes the stage.
Atlanta Halloween Costume Latin Dance party.

We will also have a Halloween Costume contest, So get ready
to win some awesome cash & Prizes.
Reminder we will also have 17 piece Swing Band earlier that
night, and also another Halloween wcj Party Saturday Oct 28th @
Nemoes Tavern.
It doesn't matter if you live in the Atlanta or Gwinnett area.
This Halloween Latin dance Party is one to definitely check out.
Book your hotel room and buy your tickets today!

Any ticket option for the Atlanta GA - Grupo Extra Halloween Concert
gives you access to all of the folloween parties:
Zombie Zoot Suit Party w/ 17 piece Swing Band Fri Oct 27th
Grupo Extra Halloween Concert Fri Oct 27th
Disney Halloween Latin Dance party Sat Oct 28th @ Nemoes
also a chance to win a pass to our New Year's Eve Party.

Where:
Hilton Atlanta Northeast
5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Peachtree Corners Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call
678.304.7D4F(343)

Time:
 9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lesson
 DJ Emerzive of DC  & DJ Joey G of Atlanta
playing before & during the band breaks.
Costume contest & Party till 3:30am

to book your hotel room and purchase your ticket:
   https://halloweenpartyatlanta.eventbrite.com/

Check out our Facebook Event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1929606467316518/

Information about our Saturday Oct 28th Party?
https://www.facebook.com/events/372198679808592/

if you have any questions.. .

Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 text/call
678.304.7D4F (343) text/call

Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
Click to Share