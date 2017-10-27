Halloween party Atlanta GA Grupo Extra Concert Fri Oct 27th

Halloween party Atlanta GA. Join us for Grupo Extra Concert and Latin dance party at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast. Hosted by Dancing4Fun Salsa ATL dance studio. Join in on the fun Halloween Costume Contest.

-- Salsa ATL & D4F Entertainment Presents..Live Concert in Atlanta - Hottest Bachata GroupGrupo Extra Halloween Concert + Latin Dance Party@ Hilton Atlanta NortheastFriday Oct 27, 201710 piece Live Salsa Band - Amison Latin Band OpeningAlso Featuring DJ Emerzive of DC &Atlanta's own DJ Joey GLooking for a Halloween Costume party in Atlanta?Get your Halloween costume ready and check out Bachatasensation Grupo Extra - Halloween Concert and Latin dance party.It's going to be an awesome Halloween Costume party.Perfect for folks who enjoys Live music & Latin dancing.If you enjoy Salsa, we will also have a Live Salsa Bandbefore world Grupo Extra takes the stage.Atlanta Halloween Costume Latin Dance party.We will also have a Halloween Costume contest, So get readyto win some awesome cash & Prizes.Reminder we will also have 17 piece Swing Band earlier thatnight, and also another Halloween wcj Party Saturday Oct 28th @Nemoes Tavern.It doesn't matter if you live in the Atlanta or Gwinnett area.This Halloween Latin dance Party is one to definitely check out.Book your hotel room and buy your tickets today!Any ticket option for the Atlanta GA - Grupo Extra Halloween Concertgives you access to all of the folloween parties:Zombie Zoot Suit Party w/ 17 piece Swing Band Fri Oct 27thGrupo Extra Halloween Concert Fri Oct 27thDisney Halloween Latin Dance party Sat Oct 28th @ Nemoesalso a chance to win a pass to our New Year's Eve Party.Where:Hilton Atlanta Northeast5993 Peachtree Industrial BlvdPeachtree Corners Ga 30092770.855.4396 text/call678.304.7D4F(343)Time:9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lessonDJ Emerzive of DC & DJ Joey G of Atlantaplaying before & during the band breaks.Costume contest & Party till 3:30amto book your hotel room and purchase your ticket:Check out our Facebook Event:Information about our Saturday Oct 28th Party?https://www.facebook.com/events/372198679808592/if you have any questions.. .Sean-Christopher770.855.4396 text/call678.304.7D4F (343) text/call