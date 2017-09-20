Country(s)
Motorola Radios and Hurricane Irma, having reliable communications makes a difference
It's a lot more efficient trying to have conversations with someone downstairs looking for extra batteries for your flashlight with a two-way radio, then trying to compete with the howling wind and the sound of extremely loud rain hitting your windows, then trying to scream over the storms many commotions.
For a few short moments, I forgot what going through a hurricane feels like, but the memory of hurricane Andrew, almost 26 years ago quickly resurfaced. These Motorola radios were a lifesaver, not to mention still keeping my voice and vocal cords intact for the many tasks that would come later.
The benefit of these professional walkie-talkies, as many people often refer to them, just makes life easier, especially in a life-threatening situation. The CP200D radios that we were using also gave us the ability to instigate alerts, from one radio to the other, a feature that we found very useful when trying to get someone's attention.
Every person in my home that rides out a hurricane, has a Motorola two-way radio. Simple things like knowing who is where and in what room of the house, is priceless, if not lifesaving. Although it is not my intention, nor do I look forward to the next hurricane, my business will probably increase because of this, but this is not the way I like to increase my sales.
The wonders of the small devices that gives one the ability to expand the reach of your voice, it's wcj just truly amazing, especially in extreme life-threatening situations. I am extremely happy that my profession as an Authorized Motorola Radio Dealer, helps others, hopefully get back to normal life sooner, not to mention the lives of so many people and of course the many helpless animals, which somehow don't seem to get much attention.
As I sit in my living room and enjoy the luxury of having power, to run my air conditioner down here in Florida, we still have over 3 million households and businesses without power. I also am aware that just a week away we have hurricane Maria that we might have to deal with.
Across the street from my business, we have been maintaining and supporting a cat colony for over 15 years. We tried to grab as many as we could, so they could ride out the storm in our office, but unfortunately we were unsuccessful, we were able to grab two. After the storm, we relied on our Motorola radios to try to find as many cats as we could. The sound of so many volunteers, whose voices would come through the radio saying, we found "Berlin", he's alive, we found "Socks", she's alive, was just absolutely wonderful. One of those moments, I guess that you would have to be there to appreciate it.
Needless to say, all the cats survived, now were trying to make sure that they are properly hydrated, since hurricane Irma blew all the leaves from the trees, and there just is no shade for them to take refuge from the hot sun. It's over 105 degrees outside, so were doing our best to keep them safe.
Well with hurricane Maria just around the corner, I guess it's time to prepare and make sure that I have extra batteries fully charged and ready for whatever occurs. I will wipe off the dirt and dust that hurricane Irma left behind on our current radios, so they are nice and clean, in the event they have to face another hurricane.
Having a fully charge flashlight by your side, is my number one choice to ride out a hurricane, having a two-way radio, especially those that can take a beating like those from Motorola, are an extremely close second.
For those waiting for the next storm, please call us, we're here to help. Be safe, and please don't forget your fellow neighbors and of course any animals that you can help.
Contact
Advanced Radio Systems
www.MyRadioMall.com
***@myradiomall.com
