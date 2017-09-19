 
Industry News





British Chamber of Commerce Singapore announces appointment of Olivia Widen as Executive Director

The former Director of the Department of International Trade (DIT) in Cambodia joins the team in October
 
SINGAPORE - Sept. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore is delighted to announce the appointment of Olivia Widen as Executive Director.

Ms Widen, who will assume the role from 10th October 2017 was most recently Director of the Department of International Trade (DIT) in Cambodia and previously the Executive Director of the British Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia. Before moving to the region, Ms. Widen worked on Global Partnerships in the British Chamber of Commerce UK headquarters.

"We are delighted to welcome Olivia to the team", commented Dr. Bicky Bhangu, President of the British wcj Chamber of Commerce, Singapore.

"Olivia brings a solid mix of global and regional experience to our management team and we look forward to the next stage of the Chamber's growth under her leadership and with the support of our exceptional team."

Whilst the new Executive Director recruitment process has been in progress the Chamber has been led by Deputy Executive Director Lucy Haydon, in an Interim capacity.

The British Chamber team looks forward to welcoming Ms. Widen who will have the opportunity to meet members and key partners at our upcoming BritCham Fair event on 12th October 2017. (www.britcham.org.sg/events/upcoming-events/2664)

Media Contact
Lucy Haydon
67180535
***@britcham.org.sg
Source:British Chamber of Commerce Singapore
Email:***@britcham.org.sg Email Verified
Tags:New Appointment, Britcham Singapore, Britcham Executive Director
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Singapore - Singapore - Singapore
Subject:Executives
