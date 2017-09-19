News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FreshHomez is giving special Diwali offer for Home and office painting in Mumbai
Understanding the importance of Diwali and the significance it holds for every household, FreshHomez gives the world class and the most reasonable home and office painting service in Mumbai. Read on to know more.
The group of FreshHomez are an excited venture who has the most remarkable aptitudes and mastery alongside the world class inventiveness to give the correct painting needs as required by their customers, and wcj that as well, inside the passable moderateness of every last customer they manage. Truth be told, the client benefit, they give, is essentially a class separated.
Along these lines, the general population intrigued to enlist their administrations can simply connect with them at the soonest at their official site at https://freshhomez.com/
About the Company
At FreshHomez, the master painting specialist co-ops are an excited and devoted gathering concentrated on drawing out the heavenliness of each home. The team is an alternate gathering of IIM-Bangalore and BITS-Pilani graduated class, with an inclusion in the painting business. Their expectation to start FreshHomez was to gain better affiliation the paint advantage space. Their vision is to bring fulfilment into your homes by offering latest arrangement examples, advancement and esteem straightforwardness. They try hard to give you the home you had constantly needed. Each one of their advantages are composed to empower you to design your homes and let it reflect your taste and character. The very efficient team twists around in reverse possible to achieve faultlessness, and with each passing day, they are getting closer to it.
Contact Information
FreshHomez Painting
Address: Radha Building, 55 Gulmohar Road
Juhu JVPD, Mumbai-400049
Phone: (+91) – 8080500200
E-Mail: hello@freshhomez.com
Website: https://freshhomez.com/
--End--
Media Contact
Team FreshHomez
8080500200
***@freshhomez.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse