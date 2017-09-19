 
Industry News





Storm Surge, Property Damage and Indoor Environmental Quality Issues Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - Sept. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses how storm surge from a hurricane or other powerful storm can cause not only property damage, but also indoor environmental quality (IEQ) concerns for those who live, work or go to school in damaged buildings.

"With Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria all taking place in just the past several weeks, property damage caused storm surge, powerful winds, heavy rains and flooding has affected countless people in a number of states and territories," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "According to the National Hurricane Center, along the coast, storm surge is often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane. We hope this new video helps to shed some light on potential hazards that could be present in storm surge damaged properties to help safeguard the health of workers and all building occupants."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/f7kzQViRP90



To examine more than 520 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,320,000 times or to join more than 3,030 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To wcj learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

