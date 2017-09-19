 
News By Tag
* David Herman
* IP Due Diligence
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
25242322212019


David Herman, Partner, Haug Partners LLP to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
David Herman
IP Due Diligence

Industry:
Event

Subject:
Events

Sept. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today David Herman, Partner, Haug Partners LLP will speak at the Knowledge Congress' webcast entitled: "Intellectual Property Due Diligence in M&A Transactions: A Legal and Valuation Guide LIVE Webcast". This event is scheduled for September 28, 2017 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/intellectual-property-law/intellectual-property-due-diligence-in-ma-transactions

About David Herman

David Herman is a Partner at Haug Partners, where he heads the firm's Transactional and Licensing practice group. A specialist in the patent law, and regulatory issues related to the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries, Mr. Herman possesses a nuanced grasp of the path of the various issues involved in any agreement. His due diligence work, in close conjunction with the firm's Life Sciences practice group, emphasizes drafting and negotiating skills and demonstrates a deep understanding of the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries, and others. He also possesses extensive experience in Hatch Waxman settlement agreements, and is the firm's expert in this area.

About Haug Partners LLP

Haug Partners is a full-service, national law firm that provides integrated multidisciplinary legal services for life science and technology companies.  Our service offerings include: (i) Antitrust Litigation and Counseling; (ii) Commercial wcj Litigation and Strategic Counseling; (iii) Due Diligence; (iv) FDA Compliance and Counseling; (v) Intellectual Property Enforcement; (vi) Intellectual Property Procurement and Strategy; (vii) International Trade Commission; (viii) Investigations, Compliance, and Risk Mitigation Services; (ix) Licensing and Transactions; and (x) Trademarks and Unfair Competition.  With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston, and through relationships with firms in Germany, China, Japan, and other key international markets, Haug Partners has the resources, technical expertise, legal acumen, and business judgment to consistently deliver optimal outcomes for clients. The firm was founded in 1997 as Frommer Lawrence and Haug and adopted the Haug Partners name in March 2017.

Event Synopsis:

To protect buyers in merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions from potential liability arising from intellectual property issues, IP due diligence is a must. Practitioners often make unnecessary IP ownership assumptions because they often overlook key transaction structure and drafting considerations. As a result, post transaction operations can be compromised.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will help the legal practitioners understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of IP Due Diligence in M&A Transactions and will underscore best practices during any corporate transaction.

Key topics include:

·         IP Due Diligence

·         Notable Case Law

·         Common Pitfalls

·         Key Legal Considerations

·         Best Practices

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:David Herman, IP Due Diligence
Industry:Event
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share