David Herman, Partner, Haug Partners LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About David Herman
David Herman is a Partner at Haug Partners, where he heads the firm's Transactional and Licensing practice group. A specialist in the patent law, and regulatory issues related to the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries, Mr. Herman possesses a nuanced grasp of the path of the various issues involved in any agreement. His due diligence work, in close conjunction with the firm's Life Sciences practice group, emphasizes drafting and negotiating skills and demonstrates a deep understanding of the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries, and others. He also possesses extensive experience in Hatch Waxman settlement agreements, and is the firm's expert in this area.
About Haug Partners LLP
Haug Partners is a full-service, national law firm that provides integrated multidisciplinary legal services for life science and technology companies. Our service offerings include: (i) Antitrust Litigation and Counseling; (ii) Commercial wcj Litigation and Strategic Counseling; (iii) Due Diligence; (iv) FDA Compliance and Counseling; (v) Intellectual Property Enforcement;
Event Synopsis:
To protect buyers in merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions from potential liability arising from intellectual property issues, IP due diligence is a must. Practitioners often make unnecessary IP ownership assumptions because they often overlook key transaction structure and drafting considerations. As a result, post transaction operations can be compromised.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will help the legal practitioners understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of IP Due Diligence in M&A Transactions and will underscore best practices during any corporate transaction.
Key topics include:
· IP Due Diligence
· Notable Case Law
· Common Pitfalls
· Key Legal Considerations
· Best Practices
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
