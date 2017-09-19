 
September 2017





Trick or Treat! Halloween Artist Bazaar proudly announces our 2017 HAB Trick or Treat Give Away!

The artists of Halloween Artist Bazaar have created beautiful handmade art, placed all in a special edition Trick or Treat basket (including candy!), and are giving it away! Follow the instructions below to win the prize. Let the Halloween fun begin!
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Sept. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Express your love of Halloween & enter to win a special edition bucket filled with handmade Halloween art & treats!

How to Enter:

Step 1: Visit one of the contributing HAB artists listed on our website (see link below). If the artist that you are Trick or Treating has an Etsy store contact them using the "contact the owner" tab on the left sidebar of their shop. If they are on the HAB catalog use our contact form. Leave them a message that states "TRICK OR TREAT!"

Step 2: Visit our Facebook page (see link below),"Like" our page, and comment "TRICK OR TREAT!" on our wall.

Step 3: Fill out the official Trick or Treat Give Away entry form.

Keep your Jack o' lanterns lit in solidarity!

Official Rules
Entry deadline is Midnight on October 20th, 2017 Central Standard Time. The Winner will be chosen at random. One entry per person. Winner will be notified via email. The prize will ship on October 21st, 2017. The winner's name will be posted on the Halloween Artist Bazaar website and our Facebook page. Information obtained will only be used to contact winner in regards to contest. HAB does not release or sell information from our entry wcj forms or contact page. All ages welcome to enter. Members of Halloween Artist Bazaar are not qualified for entry. Contest open internationally; however please note that prize may not arrive before October 31st due to international shipping delays. *Your countries custom charges may apply.* Prize value an estimated $150.00 and growing as more is added!

Important Links:

The Halloween Artist Bazaar website can be found here: http://www.halloweenartistbazaar.com/trick-or-treat-give-...

The Halloween Artist Bazaar Facebook page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/HalloweenArtistBazaar/

Wishing you all a HAPPY HALLOWEEN!
