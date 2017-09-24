News By Tag
One Fur All Donates a Portion of Sales to Best Friends Animal Society to Help Hurricane Victims
Pet House Candles by One Fur All wants to give back to the four-legged Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims.
In late August and early September, Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma forced millions from their homes in order to flee high winds, severe flooding and destruction. In midst of the chaos, many pets have been displaced and shelters and rescue organizations are scrambling to do their part to protect and find homes for the most vulnerable victims of all. Through the One Fur All Rescue Fundraising Program, 20% of all on-line sales made during this two week duration will go directly to Best Friends Animal Society.
Best Friends' disaster response team has deployed to Texas to rescue stranded animals, deliver supplies to hard-hit shelters, transport displaced shelter pets and support emergency sheltering efforts. In addition, Best Friends is also helping to reunite families with lost pets of Hurricane Irma. Donations to this organization will help find homes for animals turned in at shelters and help rescue groups and shelters in Texas and Florida reestablish their operations so that they can help to Save Them All. Learn more at: https://bestfriends.org/
"Our wcj company is based in South Florida, so we too have been affected by the hurricane and understand how tragic the situation is for all Texas and Florida residents," expresses David Neuwirth, Founder of One Fur All, "It is our hope that through our Rescue Fundraising Program, our company and customers can give back, while showing our appreciation to Best Friends Animal Society for their truly admirable efforts to help animals in need during this time of crisis."
About One Fur All: One Fur All has created a unique line of candles, wax melts, room freshening sprays and car fresheners that contain an effective odor neutralizer to create the freshest environment. All of their products are non-toxic, allergen-free, made in the USA, pleasantly attractive, long lasting and satisfaction guaranteed. Learn more at: https://www.onefurallpets.com/
