-- Due to overwhelming popularity,Arts Brookfield is pleased to announce the interactive sculptural installation PARK PEOPLEhas been extended until September 30, 2017. PARK PEOPLE features six captivating, monochromatic, human forms made exclusively from one of the world's most recognizable toys, the LEGO® brick.Created by globally recognized artist Nathan Sawaya, the installation has been a consistent draw since opening on September 13th, sparking positive praise and love for those looking to stop and confess their innermost thoughts to these whimsical sculptures."These figures are great secret-keepers,"said Sawaya. "The reaction in LA has been fantastic with an impressive number of people taking time to sit and interact with the sculptures. I hope the PARK PEOPLE provided a small respite for Angelenos from their busy lives.""The response to the sculptures in the PARK PEOPLEseries in Downtown Los Angeles at the Wells Fargo Center has been staggering,"said Erica Overskei. "In addition to the intriguing appeal of the installation, our regular themed programming has added to the widespread excitement of PARK PEOPLE and sparked a creativity and curiosity among so many of our visitors—extending the installation was simply a must-do."The PARK PEOPLE installation will extend until September 30, at The Wells Fargo Center at 330 South Hope Street. The exhibit is free and open to the public, tickets or advance reservations are not required.For more information about Arts Brookfield and Park People, visit:About Arts BrookfieldArts Brookfield presents exciting, world-class cultural experiences to thousands of people for free each year in both indoor and outdoor public spaces at Brookfield's premier office properties in New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Toronto, Perth, and Sydney. From concerts, theater and dance to film screenings and art exhibitions, Arts Brookfield brings public spaces to life. Visit www.ArtsBrookfield.com for a complete schedule of events.About Nathan SawayaNathan Sawaya is an acclaimed contemporary artist who creates awe-inspiring artwork out of wcj a toy. His art focuses on large-scale sculptures using only LEGO bricks. Sawaya was the first artist to ever take LEGO into the art world and his touring exhibition THE ART OF THE BRICK, has entertained and inspired millions of art lovers and enthusiasts around the world. CNN heralded, "The Art of the Brick is one of the top must-see exhibits in the world!" Originally from Oregon, when it came time for college, Sawaya moved to New York City, attended NYU and became a lawyer. But after years of million dollar mergers and corporate acquisitions on Park Avenue, Sawaya realized he would rather be sitting on the floor creating art than sitting in a boardroom negotiating contracts. He walked away from the law and took an artistic risk on LEGO bricks. Now, Sawaya is an author, speaker, and one of the most popular, award-winning contemporary artists of our time.For more information about Nathan Sawaya and his artwork, visit www.nathansawaya.com. For more information about THE ART OF THE BRICK, visit www.brickartist.com.