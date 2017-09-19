 
September 2017
Oysho presents Etna, the new Gymwear collection for Fall/Winter 2017

"Etna" takes its inspiration from women who enjoy practising sport in the outdoors, placing special importance on colour. This gives rise to a collection that combines a sporty spirit with the strength and power of nature
 
Sept. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- "Etna" takes its inspiration from women who enjoy practising sport in the outdoors, placing special importance on colour. This gives rise to a collection that combines a sporty spirit with the strength and power of nature.

In this collection, natural shapes and fitted, compressing fabrics are key to sculpting and flattering the curves of the female figure. Leggings feature in this season's collection: updated silhouettes and forms that accentuate the feminine physique, such as the high zipped waist and sheer trims, combined with innovative techniques, such as laser cutting, and new textures like jacquard and velvet.

Among our new wcj ideas for the FW17 season, parkas and down jackets with ultra-lightweight feathers stand out in our outdoors line, as well as sports tops with new technical trims. Greater importance is given to bra design, including backs and more feminine silhouettes: open backs, front zips, silhouettes with contrasting sheer and opaque details, superimposed textures and fabrics that are paired with soft, quilted outerwear garments.

The colour palette features very feminine colours with a touch of sophistication; contrasting tones that combine powder pink and dark red with a range of earthy colours; and classic black reinterpreted with innovative textures and shapes.

