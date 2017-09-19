News By Tag
Prime Healthcare Group receives prestigious 'Superbrands' status for second consecutive year
The award reflects Prime Healthcare Group's leadership in UAE healthcare sector
Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Managing Director of Prime Healthcare Group, said: "We are proud to have been awarded with this prestigious status as a UAE Superbrand, and would like to wcj thank the awarding body for this honorary achievement. This is a reflection of our continuous efforts to achieve excellence, in adherence to our mission to provide our patients with the highest standards of care, and our commitment towards exceeding the expectation of our patients based on the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Prime Healthcare Group operates according to a collaborative, team-based approach, ahead of its competitors in the UAE."
Superbrands is an internationally acclaimed independent organization that recognizes excellence in brands according to a panel of experts and consumers. Superbrands releases a list of companies awarded with the Superbrand status in the UAE annually to recognize the country's most valued brands, and raise awareness among consumers regarding market-leading brands in sectors such as healthcare, technology, finance, lifestyle, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods.
