Prime Healthcare Group receives prestigious 'Superbrands' status for second consecutive year

The award reflects Prime Healthcare Group's leadership in UAE healthcare sector

Contact

Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications

***@orientplanet.com Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications

End

--Prime Healthcare Group has been awarded the prestigious 'Superbrand' status for the second year in a row which embodies the pinnacle of excellence in Healthcare Branding within the UAE. The recognition reflects Prime Healthcare Group as a key player in the healthcare sector as well as a leader in its field, capable of offering medical services at the forefront of its competitors. The prestigious status sets Prime Healthcare Group apart from other healthcare companies in the UAE, as a distinct market leader in the healthcare sector.Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Managing Director of Prime Healthcare Group, said: "We are proud to have been awarded with this prestigious status as a UAE Superbrand, and would like to wcj thank the awarding body for this honorary achievement. This is a reflection of our continuous efforts to achieve excellence, in adherence to our mission to provide our patients with the highest standards of care, and our commitment towards exceeding the expectation of our patients based on the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Prime Healthcare Group operates according to a collaborative, team-based approach, ahead of its competitors in the UAE."Superbrands is an internationally acclaimed independent organization that recognizes excellence in brands according to a panel of experts and consumers. Superbrands releases a list of companies awarded with the Superbrand status in the UAE annually to recognize the country's most valued brands, and raise awareness among consumers regarding market-leading brands in sectors such as healthcare, technology, finance, lifestyle, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods.