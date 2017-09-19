Be 40% More Efficient With Your Time. Zantta Limited Is Launching A New Product

Zantta Limited is launching a mini size Digital Voice Recorder 8GB X -U3. Use it as portable USB and MP3 player. Has an impressive storage capacity of 8GB or 90 hours of recordings.

-- The above mentioned mini device has a potential to improve an everyday efficiency up to 40 % by filling in commute and waiting around time. It captures and replays important information or instructions.There is an urgency to better utilize the time and the other resources available. 'Due to its size and functionality, I never part with it. Everyday pressures and responsibilities keep growing at enormous speed. And it all comes down to being more productive and efficient with my time.' – says the founder of the company.Voice Recorder USB 8 GB U3-X is new to the UK's market. Its sleek design and small size makes it fit the everyday life perfectly, makes it easy and fun. Removes unnecessary stress caused by constant overload.This device is incredibly easy to use: switch on when ready to record, plug in ear phones to instantly play it back. It has a high definition sound with sensitive built- in microphone. And fits into variety of markets and applications.It is a great tool to supplement or replace note taking; record agreements, ceremonies or classes; capture arguments. The recorder can be used as a spying device. It has voice activation mode and can be left on standby for hours. It is amazing tool when networking - allows to remember the names and vital information.A powerful Lithium battery enables to record up to 15 hours on wcj a single charge. Clips on a note pad or the clothes, fits into the pocket or purse - so can be carried everywhere. The device picks up a clear sound 8 meters away.Zantta Limited is a lifestyle brand promoting efficiency, lean living and lifetime of learning. Besides providing great customer service, the brand resonates with both man and women within broad age spectrum.The device is available to purchase on Amazon platform