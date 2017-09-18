News By Tag
Trust Dental Care Relaunches YouTube Channel with New Original Content
New content will keep growing to reach out new audiences with original shows like Dental Tweets, hosted by Dr. Joel. Dental Tweets focuses on answering questions sent to Trust Dental Care by their patients. The purpose of the show is to bring insight on serious subjects regarding dentistry presenting them in a fun and accessible way.
Dental Tweets also includes interesting facts that can help you achieve a better oral health, such as natural remedies, diet recommendations, and life hacks.
Other videos include dental tourism in Mexico, tips on how to cross the border by foot or car, safety tips while you stay in Tijuana, wcj best places to eat, and other vacationing tips to help the experience of going to a different country be a much more pleasurable one. After all, you are going to the dentist; you can make a vacation out of it.
Patient testimonials are also a big thing in this revitalized Youtube outlet. You can get first-hand from the mouth of real patients, the experience they had while attending Trust Dental Care. To help you make an informed decision when looking for dental treatment. They will tell you all the benefits they encountered when getting treatment at Trust Dental Care.
As stated previously, this comes as part of the new redesign the dental clinic has made, including their official website. The redesigned Trust Dental Care website is mobile-responsive, comfortably fitting the screens of users on smartphones and tablets as well as desktop computers.
Visitors on any device enjoy access to information about dental treatment options, as well as content including before-and-after photos of actual patients, reviews, and a custom video gallery.
Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda and her team are in front of all the new content, introducing users visiting the website for the first time, as well as answer common questions about cosmetic dentistry services like teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, and smile makeovers.
These videos are designed to provide additional context to prospective patients. Menus and next-step graphics also guide visitors to important information and details about what sets the practice apart.
Even the color scheme is set, so you know you're only getting the best of the best, you might even call it "The Rolls Royce of Dentistry."
Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda
***@trustdentalcare.com
