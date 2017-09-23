 
Paranormal Investigator Wants to Hear Your True Ghost Story at Animate! Florida

Marlene Pardo Pellicer founder of Miami Ghost Chronicles and a seasoned paranormal researcher wants to interview you.
 
 
Miami Ghost Chronicles at ANIMATE! Florida
Miami Ghost Chronicles at ANIMATE! Florida
MIAMI - Sept. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- ANIMATE FLORIDA returns OCTOBER 6-8, 2017 to The Miami Airport Convention Center "The MACC", and Marlene and her team from Miami Ghost Chronicles are going to be there!

Marlene has just released her latest book Haunted History of the Old West's Wicked Ladies and the Bad Hombres They Loved, which is all about the unquiet spirits of the "bad girls" and their desperado boyfriends who played out their drama against the backdrop of the American frontier.

However wcj what Marlene is looking, for now, is to hear you tell your true ghost story or eerie experience for inclusion in her upcoming book. So dig up your most creepypasta moment, no matter how scary Marlene will believe you.

Marlene is the producer and host of the YouTube show, Stories of the Supernatural which presents new episodes every week having to do with the mysterious world of the paranormal. She interviews authors, experts and those that have witnessed the unexplained.

Haunted History of the Old West's Wicked Ladies & the Bad Hombres They Loved will be available for purchase at ANIMATE! Florida signed by the author, or online at Amazon https://tinyurl.com/ycwp2moq
and Miami Ghost Chronicles www.MiamiGhostChronicles.com

Stories of the Supernatural on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/pardwulf11

Marlene Pardo Pellicer
www.MarlenePardo.com
***@marlenepardo.com
Miami Ghost Chronicles
Email:***@marlenepardo.com
Animate Florida, Marlene Pardo Pellicer, Miami Ghost Chronicles
Event
Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Sep 23, 2017
