Paranormal Investigator Wants to Hear Your True Ghost Story at Animate! Florida
Marlene Pardo Pellicer founder of Miami Ghost Chronicles and a seasoned paranormal researcher wants to interview you.
Marlene has just released her latest book Haunted History of the Old West's Wicked Ladies and the Bad Hombres They Loved, which is all about the unquiet spirits of the "bad girls" and their desperado boyfriends who played out their drama against the backdrop of the American frontier.
However wcj what Marlene is looking, for now, is to hear you tell your true ghost story or eerie experience for inclusion in her upcoming book. So dig up your most creepypasta moment, no matter how scary Marlene will believe you.
Marlene is the producer and host of the YouTube show, Stories of the Supernatural which presents new episodes every week having to do with the mysterious world of the paranormal. She interviews authors, experts and those that have witnessed the unexplained.
Haunted History of the Old West's Wicked Ladies & the Bad Hombres They Loved will be available for purchase at ANIMATE! Florida signed by the author, or online at Amazon https://tinyurl.com/
and Miami Ghost Chronicles www.MiamiGhostChronicles.com
Stories of the Supernatural on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Marlene Pardo Pellicer
www.MarlenePardo.com
***@marlenepardo.com
Page Updated Last on: Sep 23, 2017