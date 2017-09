Paranormal Investigator Wants to Hear Your True Ghost Story at Animate! Florida

Marlene Pardo Pellicer founder of Miami Ghost Chronicles and a seasoned paranormal researcher wants to interview you.

Marlene Pardo Pellicer

www.MarlenePardo.com

Marlene Pardo Pellicer
www.MarlenePardo.com

-- ANIMATE FLORIDA returns OCTOBER 6-8, 2017 to The Miami Airport Convention Center "The MACC", and Marlene and her team from Miami Ghost Chronicles are going to be there!Marlene has just released her latest book, which is all about the unquiet spirits of the "bad girls" and their desperado boyfriends who played out their drama against the backdrop of the American frontier.However wcj what Marlene is looking, for now, is to hear you tell your true ghost story or eerie experience for inclusion in her upcoming book. So dig up your most creepypasta moment, no matter how scary Marlene will believe you.Marlene is the producer and host of the YouTube show,which presents new episodes every week having to do with the mysterious world of the paranormal. She interviews authors, experts and those that have witnessed the unexplained.will be available for purchase at ANIMATE! Florida signed by the author, or online at Amazon https://tinyurl.com/ ycwp2moq and Miami Ghost Chronicles www.MiamiGhostChronicles.comStories of the Supernatural on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/pardwulf11