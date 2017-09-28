Ultimate Troll: There's no time for playing nice!

Crowdfunding Campaign for Ultimate Troll Episode 2: Steampunk Tycoon by Damien Schneider

-- Damien Schneider is the artist and designer who is bringing forth the crazy and the chaotic to both art and game play with his latest game in the Ultimate Troll series.is the second game to be unleashed in the Kickstarter arena by Australian-based company Slinky Gibbon Games, a company conceived and nurtured by Damien Schneider. With a background in animation and having worked on titles such as Happy Feet Two, Walking with Dinosaurs: Inside Their World and Minnie's Bow-Toons, Damien is bringing his bold and raucous style into the world of card and board games. Hundreds of hours of development and play testing have been poured into Ultimate Troll making it a small-boxed game that packs a troll-sized punch on the table top!looking to ruin someone's day. Get ready to slam your brain into reverse, because Ultimate Troll is unique in that cards are not played from your hand. Instead, they are placed face down, creating a keenly (or not so keenly) devised cavern of ludicrous loot and dastardly traps that your opponents will attempt wcj to steal from. Chaotic cards can affect anyone, keeping players active and engaged at all times... just don't forget to practice that maniacal laugh for when your opponents' carefully laid plans go horribly, horribly wrong.So it's time to grab your steam powered dirt extractor and lend a hand to this awesome, quirky card game'sis all it will take to bring this project to life and Slinky Gibbon Games would love to have your support!