 
News By Tag
* Games
* Kickstarter
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brisbane
  Queensland
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
September 2017
302928

Ultimate Troll: There's no time for playing nice!

Crowdfunding Campaign for Ultimate Troll Episode 2: Steampunk Tycoon by Damien Schneider
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Games
* Kickstarter

Industry:
* Games

Location:
* Brisbane - Queensland - Australia

Subject:
* Projects

BRISBANE, Australia - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Damien Schneider is the artist and designer who is bringing forth the crazy and the chaotic to both art and game play with his latest game in the Ultimate Troll series. Ultimate Troll Episode 2: Steampunk Tycoon is the second game to be unleashed in the Kickstarter arena by Australian-based company Slinky Gibbon Games, a company conceived and nurtured by Damien Schneider. With a background in animation and having worked on titles such as Happy Feet Two, Walking with Dinosaurs: Inside Their World and Minnie's Bow-Toons, Damien is bringing his bold and raucous style into the world of card and board games. Hundreds of hours of development and play testing have been poured into Ultimate Troll making it a small-boxed game that packs a troll-sized punch on the table top!

Ultimate Troll is a quick and chaotic party game for 2-4 Trolls looking to ruin someone's day. Get ready to slam your brain into reverse, because Ultimate Troll is unique in that cards are not played from your hand. Instead, they are placed face down, creating a keenly (or not so keenly) devised cavern of ludicrous loot and dastardly traps that your opponents will attempt wcj to steal from. Chaotic cards can affect anyone, keeping players active and engaged at all times... just don't forget to practice that maniacal laugh for when your opponents' carefully laid plans go horribly, horribly wrong.

So it's time to grab your steam powered dirt extractor and lend a hand to this awesome, quirky card game's crowdfunding on Kickstarter. AU$5,000 is all it will take to bring this project to life and Slinky Gibbon Games would love to have your support!

Check out the Kickstarter page below!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/217570777/ultimate-t...

Contact
Mr Damien Schneider 
***@slinkygibbongames.com
End
Source:Steampunk Tycoon
Email:***@slinkygibbongames.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FITS News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share