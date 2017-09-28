News By Tag
Ultimate Troll: There's no time for playing nice!
Crowdfunding Campaign for Ultimate Troll Episode 2: Steampunk Tycoon by Damien Schneider
Ultimate Troll is a quick and chaotic party game for 2-4 Trolls looking to ruin someone's day. Get ready to slam your brain into reverse, because Ultimate Troll is unique in that cards are not played from your hand. Instead, they are placed face down, creating a keenly (or not so keenly) devised cavern of ludicrous loot and dastardly traps that your opponents will attempt wcj to steal from. Chaotic cards can affect anyone, keeping players active and engaged at all times... just don't forget to practice that maniacal laugh for when your opponents' carefully laid plans go horribly, horribly wrong.
So it's time to grab your steam powered dirt extractor and lend a hand to this awesome, quirky card game's crowdfunding on Kickstarter. AU$5,000 is all it will take to bring this project to life and Slinky Gibbon Games would love to have your support!
Check out the Kickstarter page below!
https://www.kickstarter.com/
