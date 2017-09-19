News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AMG Stars to Serve as International Ambassadors Touring Schools Encouraging Positive Lifestyle Adopt
Artists Damien Maze, Polina Grace, and rising AMG Stars to empower millions
The merger paved the way for AMG's label division to promote their top talents in music to a significant direct contact audience. The Artists will be joining forces in an upcoming national public service ambassador (PSA) lifestyle tour in the U.S.
The PSA tour is about empowering emerging musical artists in promoting positive lifestyle habits amongst students and their families through participating schools. The Program is now being administered by the merger product in AMG-VrTuo Interactive.
The PSA is directed towards affecting schools and student households by raising awareness of unhealthy lifestyle decisions. Artists are promoting positive and healthy lifestyle alternatives. The Program is occurring through an organized nationally coordinated school platform enhanced by student take home programs that keep the student households involved and interactive in the program year around.
Damien Maze, one of Canada's most promising young Country Music Stars, is one of sixteen performing artists taking part in the thirty-eight week PSA tour. Maze, along with other performers, will be touring schools across the U.S. advocating social tolerance in acquiring support wcj against violence through bullying and suicide prevention amongst other negative lifestyle habits.
Polina Grace, the second artist attached to the tour, is currently scheduled for the debut release of her first album this fall. Grace is already a well-known model and actress in Canada looking to expand her musical talents through her introduction to the millions of people being affected by the PSA activities.
"When the VrTuo Interactive team first described the program, I felt this was a real opportunity to not only highly expose AMG artists, but to also make an historic difference in positively affecting our world. The difference is in how we intend to use interactive media to encourage and motivate school-age households in adopting healthy lifestyle changes," states Mark Berry, Chairman of AMG-VrTuo Interactive
"We at AMG are honored to have the opportunity to support the brilliantly designed program enhanced by music. The Program will in process eliminate the need for schools to use unhealthy candy and cookie dough sales for fundraising. Replacing the previous dependence on candy sales for school fundraising is one of the key points of the PSA's creative artists programs." concludes Berry.
The program is designed to provide advanced interactive mood enhancement and human interactive mentoring programs that promote effective educational tutorials and enhancement of the arts. The touring artists are also conducting a nationwide media tour in conjunction with the interactive program in the schools.
The PSA in school tour is slated to begin in January 2018 and extend through May 2018 leading up to the dedicated pay-per-view concert being produced on behalf of the participating schools. The main fundraising event as part of the overall program.
The PSA's fundraising program provides several times the profits that are typical to candy, cookies or other forms of unhealthy sugary food items. Instead a healthy alternative is provided to supporters in awarding consumers making donations during school fundraising periods.
The touring artists will also perform at the main benefit concert event, performing along side some of the world's top musical artists. The headliners are to be announced over the coming weeks as AMG label services is contributing in the establishment of the overall music program in conjunction with the new division AMG-VrTuo Interactive.
About AMG: AMG is a full-scale new age media Company based out of Toronto, Canada. The Company's administration is lead by legendary media producer, Mark Berry. The Company is comprised of multiple divisions providing expertise in music, film, distribution, and a host of additional administrative, creative, and interactive programming services hosted from offices located worldwide.
Visit Us http://www.theamgcorp.com/
Contact
Dwight Woods
***@smartmedplus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse