VO Atlanta Celebrates 6 Years In Atlanta
From a simple idea of bringing together people of the voice acting community, VO Atlanta has grown beyond belief.
"Before VO Atlanta, talent in the southeast United States would need to travel to LA or NY to attend a larger gathering and connect with industry leaders," said Gerald Griffith, president and founder of VoiceoverCity, LLC; the Host of The VO Atlanta Voiceover Conference.
VO Atlanta's inaugural conference was held in March of 2013 with just over 100 attendees and has seen steady growth each of the following years. In 2017 the conference welcomed nearly 600 attendees for the four-day event.
Organizers are already working hard to make the 6th annual event a very special experience for each attendee by taking over the entire Renaissance Concourse Atlanta Airport Hotel and making plans to take advantage of the 35,000 feet of meeting and event space.
The keynote speaker for the 2018 conference is Townsend Coleman; a veteran Hollywood voice-actor for the past 40 years. For 16 years he was the voice of NBC's "Must See TV" primetime comedy promos, including hits from Seinfeld and Frasier to 30 Rock and The Office, as well as promos for "The Tonight Show" starring Jay Leno, "Late wcj Night with Conan O'Brien", and "Saturday Night Live".
In addition to thwarting evil as the voice of "The Tick", Fox Kids' hit animated series, he has provided the voices for many popular cartoon characters, including Michaelangelo on the original, long-running cartoon series, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles".
Past conference keynote speakers include industry leaders like Pat Fraley, Bob Bergen, Andrea Romano, Bill Ratner, and Bill Farmer.
VO Atlanta offers more than 200 hours of opportunities to learn and experience the world of voice-acting. Topics include workshops and breakout sessions covering animation, audiobooks, business, commercial, gaming, narration, eLearning, promo, and technology. There's even a special day of training for kids between the ages of 7-15.
"Atlanta is a great place to hold our conference,"
If the growth over the past 5 years is any indicator, VO Atlanta is destined to remain the premier voiceover event of the year.
