The Business Value Forum announces inaugural program; October 19 at Bryant University
"Building value in your business while running it" is inaugural offering by new group which will provide ongoing events at Bryant University geared toward the business owner and advisor.
Company owners, executives and advisors are generally focused on business operations and performance, and many defer thinking about how the components of their business operations and performance influence the overall value of the organization. The topic offered brings together experienced practitioners and business people with hands-on experience in building business value.
Chris Mellen, Managing Director with Valuation Research Corporation, Norwood, MA will moderate the panel discussion. Panelists include David Hirsch, corporate attorney with Hinckley Allen & wcj Snyder LLP in Providence; Rob Kerr, managing director of CBIZ Tofias in Providence, and Mike Tamasi, President & CEO of AccuRounds in Avon, MA.
The Business Value Forum, Inc., was founded by members with decades of experience in business. Formed in collaboration with Bryant University, the Forum will offer programs focused on contemporary business challenges. Additional programs will be announced in the near future, and more information is available by visiting http://businessvalueforum.org.
Founding board members of the organization include Itamar Chalif, Rockland Trust; Raquel Cordeiro, Bryant University; Stanley Davis, Standish Executive Search, LLC; Norman Gauthier, Heritage Hill Partners Inc.; Larry Girouard, The Business Avionix Company, LLC; Frank Mancieri, Growth & Transition Strategies; Kevin McNally, Interactive Palette; Mike Mellor, DiSanto Priest & Co.; Rob Piacitelli, ThirdSide Capital; and Mario Zangari, Zangari Cohn Cuthbertson Duhl & Grello P.C.
A full breakfast buffet will be served. Pre-registration is recommended, and the cost is $45.
Jim Farrell
