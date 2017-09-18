 
News By Tag
* The Business Value Forum
* Building business value
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Smithfield
  Rhode Island
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
24232221201918


The Business Value Forum announces inaugural program; October 19 at Bryant University

"Building value in your business while running it" is inaugural offering by new group which will provide ongoing events at Bryant University geared toward the business owner and advisor.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* The Business Value Forum
* Building business value

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Smithfield - Rhode Island - US

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Sept. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Business Value Forum invites business owners, executives and advisors to join them in their inaugural program, "Building Value in Your Business While Running It," which takes place at Bryant University (The Bello Center), on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Company owners, executives and advisors are generally focused on business operations and performance, and many defer thinking about how the components of their business operations and performance influence the overall value of the organization. The topic offered brings together experienced practitioners and business people with hands-on experience in building business value.

Chris Mellen, Managing Director with Valuation Research Corporation,  Norwood, MA will moderate the panel discussion. Panelists include David Hirsch, corporate attorney with Hinckley Allen & wcj Snyder LLP in Providence; Rob Kerr, managing director of CBIZ Tofias in Providence, and Mike Tamasi, President & CEO of AccuRounds in Avon, MA.

The Business Value Forum, Inc., was founded by members with decades of experience in business. Formed in collaboration with Bryant University, the Forum will offer programs focused on contemporary business challenges. Additional programs will be announced in the near future, and more information is available by visiting http://businessvalueforum.org.

Founding board members of the organization include Itamar Chalif, Rockland Trust; Raquel Cordeiro, Bryant University; Stanley Davis, Standish Executive Search, LLC; Norman Gauthier, Heritage Hill Partners Inc.; Larry Girouard, The Business Avionix Company, LLC; Frank Mancieri, Growth & Transition Strategies; Kevin McNally, Interactive Palette; Mike Mellor, DiSanto Priest & Co.; Rob Piacitelli, ThirdSide Capital; and Mario Zangari, Zangari Cohn Cuthbertson Duhl & Grello P.C.

A full breakfast buffet will be served. Pre-registration is recommended, and the cost is $45. To register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/building-value-in-your-busin....

Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
End
Source:The Business Value Forum
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:The Business Value Forum, Building business value
Industry:Business
Location:Smithfield - Rhode Island - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share