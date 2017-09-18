Brighton Publishing releases "Unexpected Enemy" from novelist Tim Cagle

"In a plot filled with unexpected twists and turns, Tim Cagle masterfully ratchets the tension to the breaking point in an exciting and brilliant work"

Brighton Publishing proudly announces the eBook release of "Unexpected Enemy" from novelist Tim Cagle. The eBook is now available from eBook vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading book retailers. The print edition is scheduled for a late-2017 release and will be distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to worldwide availability through the Espresso book machine network.

Synopsis: After years of heartbreaking infertility, Ann Sorenson finally conceives through in-vitro fertilization. The joy of conception is overwhelming. Then, nature intervenes when she delivers a baby several weeks premature. Joy turns to confrontation as everyone knows this child can NOT be hers. She and her husband are both Caucasian, and the infant is African-American.

How could this happen unless she got the wrong sperm? The situation intensifies when Ann learns that both she and her baby are infected with the AIDS virus—a death sentence, especially for a preemie in ICU. All she wanted was a child; instead, her whole life became imperiled by a mysterious stranger.

Was this human error or a deliberate attempt at sabotage? A genetic phenomenon? Or, most likely, an illicit love affair?

This story showcases betrayal, retribution and character. Destiny triumphs with inevitable results. Revenge for the wicked. Peace for the betrayed. Forgiveness for those who deserve it......Justice for all.

"In a plot filled with unexpected twists and turns, Tim Cagle masterfully ratchets the tension to the breaking point in an exciting and brilliant work," said Brighton Publishing.

Tim Cagle is a practicing trial attorney and former law professor. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Kansas State College and a Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree from Suffolk University, Boston, Massachusetts.

He served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army, was assigned to Military Intelligence and was honorably discharged.

After playing college football, he served as an assistant high school football coach. He has written over three hundred and fifty songs, played professionally in groups and as a single performer and spent time in Nashville as a songwriter. He is also the author of Whispers From The Silence, a novel based on his experiences writing songs and his career as a singer/songwriter.