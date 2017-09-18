 
Industry News





LiceDoctors Expands Its Treatment Area Around Virginia Beach

LiceDoctors Lice Removal Service, responding to high demand, has increased its treatment area to service more homes of folks in need of lice removal. The company has successfully treated over 300,000 clients.
 
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Sept. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The words "head lice" are heard by many unnerved parents. Unfortunately, head lice are common place, especially among school-age children, and the Virginia Beach area has not been spared. LiceDoctors Head Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service has been treating families in their homes for several years and has now expanded its service area to include a wider radius.

According to owner Wendy Beck who has 20 years experience in the field and is a sought-after speaker nationwide on the subject, "We have been planning to expand in Lexington for awhile. Lice are so prevalent today and we want  to meet the needs of every familiy in the area. People seek the privacy, comfort, and convenience that an at-home service offers. In-home service eliminates any risk of an unaffected sibling picking up a case at a salon."

LiceDoctors has a board-certified medical doctor on staff who developed their chemical-free, scientifically-based protocol years ago. Treatments are so effective that LiceDoctors offers a full guarantee that the service works.The company has treated over 300,000 clients.

Ms. Beck also emphasized that while LiceDoctors has the stability and heritage of a nationwide company,  LiceDoctors also offers the personal touch of a local service. "We understand how upset parents can be when they learn that their children have lice and our technicians offer expertise and support to families during a challenging time. Education is key for families and we show them how to identify and treat lice and how to help to prevent a re-infestation."

The cities wcj that are serviced by the LiceDoctors team include Berkeley, Chesapeake, Hampton Roads, James, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Berkeley, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg,

The company's service is fully guaranteed and has earned an "A" rating with the Better Business Bureau. Same day appointments are available in Virginia Beach at 757-609-0509. LiceDoctors also makes house calls in Virginia in Charlottesville (434-202-3460), Northern Virginia (703-662-4519) and Richmond (804-396-2193). Clients can find LiceDoctors in Virginia Beach online at https://www.licedoctors.com/virginia/virginia-beach-tidew...

Contact
Karen Sokoloff
***@gmail.com
Source:LiceDoctors
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:lice Virginia Beach, head lice Virginia, lice removal Norfolk
Industry:Family
Location:Virginia Beach - Virginia - United States
