Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. to Participate at ORTHOTRENDS 2017 at Jaipur, Rajasthan

Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. seeks to join hands with the orthopedic professionals at the 4th annual meet of orthopedics from India and abroad. It hopes to make a difference as they deal with complex issues and advances in orthopedics.

Conference_ Orthotrend_ - _ Jaipur

Contact

Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd

+91- 9925186973

sales@somatechindia.com Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd+91- 9925186973

End

-- Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd., a leading supplier of refurbished medical equipments is looking forward to connect with the leading medical professionals to showcase its world class products of Anesthesiology and related systems at booth numberat, thus giving an excellent opportunity to participants to view the anesthesiology related functionalities of these products and how they can help in orthopaedic surgeries.ORTHOTRENDS 2017 is conceptualized to quench the everlasting thirst of the orthopaedic medical fraternity for acquiring new pastures of knowledge and skill sets. Be it the budding young surgeons or seasoned Orthopedics, ORTHOTRENDS-2017 is bound to improve the learning curve.The previous editions of ORTHOTRENDS were held at Ahmedabad and Indore. They have been great success stories in the field of Orthopedics in terms of content, delivery and organizing skills. Unlike other Ortho meets focusing on training and published literature, ORTHOTRENDS provides a much wider platform wcj to learn from the stalwarts of the specialty from India and the world. This academic extravaganza will commence with its 4th edition at Jaipur, this year. The venue is the famedThis conference will cover areas on the science of orthopedic surgeries and recent medical advancements in this field.. Experts and eminent professionals of repute from India and world will share their experience and thoughts with the participants. It will provide an excellent opportunity for the medical professionals who are looking to strengthen their knowledge base and seek solutions to complex issues and related matters and to network with fellow colleagues.Along with orthopedics and it's advancements in knee replacement surgeries, participants can know about other areas of medical care such as the use of anesthesia and its implications in a wide range of critical operative procedure. This is why, Soma Tech Pvt can be a perfect medical partner, a medical equipment refurbishing company whose high quality products can make a marked difference in providing quality healthcare, a sector whose fortunes are only going to grow in the coming years. The following medical equipments will be the highlight of the day:With refurbished market is growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2014 to 2019, reaching upto $9.37 billion by 2019, the prospects of quality healthcare isn't far away. The refurbished equipments come at a price, which are less than half the prices of the new equipments. The refurbished medical equipments are reliable, durable, eco-friendly and most importantly cost-effective.To know more about the, visit us ator you can even call at