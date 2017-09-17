 
Industry News





Film company hopes to raise money to produce a film in Minnesota

What Marilyn Didn't Know Short Film produced by Djini Productions a Minneapolis based film production company.
 
MINNEAPOLIS - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Djini Productions launches a crowdfunding campaign on Seed & Spark for the production of its second short film "What Marilyn Didn't Know" starring Minneapolis-based actors, Amanda Day and John Bruce.

https://www.seedandspark.com/fund/wmdk

What will you do when you find out the person closest to you is carrying a deadly secret?

Marilyn is a mother, homemaker, and wife to a rising star at his firm. One day, she receives a mysterious package that sends her life into a whirlwind. It reveals a side of her husband she didn't know existed, throwing her once perfect life into disarray.

Alison Guessou (Writer, wcj Director, and Producer) is the founder of Djini Productions. As a budding filmmaker and global citizen, she's looking to provide diverse perspectives represented in front of and behind the camera that will add to the narratives of today. Through this campaign, she hopes to raise enough money to cover cast and crew compensation, post-production costs, props, location fees, and festival submissions. Her first film "911" has been making the festival circuit and has garnered official selections from the Twin Cities Black Film Festival and the Women's Only Entertainment Film Festival. In collaboration with Justin Christopher Ayd of H8C Productions and Amanda Becker, both avid Award-Winning Minneapolis filmmakers as co-producers, Djini Productions hopes to duplicate that success with this next film and share those stories not often told.

# # #


You can back "What Marilyn Didn't Know" on its campaign page (https://www.seedandspark.com/fund/wmdk); for more information please contact Alison Guessou at alison@djiniproductions.com.

Contact
Alison Guessou
***@djiniproductions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@djiniproductions.com Email Verified
