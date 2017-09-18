News By Tag
Tymes Collection's "C4 Magnetic Chore and More Chart" has been ranked as Top Chalkboard by Ranky10
This large premium 12″ x 17″ chalkboard is an original Tymes Collection layout. This has been designed to appear as slightly dusty to look more like a real chalkboard while still having all the benefits of dry erase.
As a testament to the success of the business, Ranky10 have recognised Tymes Collection Inc as one of the most renown company in Chalkboard category, with industry leading products that stand out amongst the competition.
Ranky10 regularly on the hunt for exceptional companies that rank within the top 10 in certain wcj categories to list them and spread the good news. Their efforts have managed to place at number 1 and earned a place on Ranky10 list for Chalkboard.
The Tymes Collection Inc is a small family business, but they continue to build and grow as they go. Quality and customer service is Tymes Collection Inc's number one priority. Tymes Collection Inc. always strive for customer satisfaction and ensure that every purchase is part of a positive experience. Their customer and product reviews are a true reflection of how they run the business.
