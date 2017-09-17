Country(s)
Industry News
Successful Business Owner, William Michael Barbee Steps Down As Chief Operating Officer At Global Mixed Gender Basketball League (GMGBL)
GMGBL Is The First Mixed Gender Celebrity Owned and Operated Basketball League
Barbee, worked side-by-side with GMGBL's CEO and Founder, James Scott. He was Scott's right-hand and business advisor but his work for the league didn't stop there. As the appointed Chief Operating Officer, Barbee, established and formed GMGBL's Board of Directors. In addition, to initiating the structure of all the contracts between the league owners.
"I'm not looking to compromise the success of the league; my own principles and ethics weren't aligned with the foundation of the organizations' leadership. I feel morals, honesty, transparency and integrity must be at the root for a successful team. – William Michael Barbee"
Next up for Barbee, will be his honored of the "Dream Maker Award" by Save Our Nations Organization where he is being recognized for the work he does in the community and later in the year the release of his latest book "What's In Your Bag?", which explores the possibilities of emotional and spiritual freedoms by addressing issues that plague you from wcj your childhood.
To request and interview with William Michael Barbee contact Nikkia McClain, Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations at nikkia@tenenicole.com.
ABOUT WILLIAM MICHAEL BARBEE
William Michael Barbee, is a successful business owner of six companies over the past twenty plus years. Generating millions of dollars and employing hundreds of individuals over the past decade. He continues to build his portfolio with investments in both commercial and residential real estate. He also sits on the Boards of countless organizations that provide services within their communities. He is a published author, filmmaker and a leading advocate for individuals living with mental illnesses.
Contact
Nikkia McClain
Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations
***@tenenicole.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse