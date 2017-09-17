News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
More Than a Dozen Bands Set to Play at Oktoberfest Jacksonville
Event will take place on Sept. 29 and 30 at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery
On Friday, Sept. 29, the King Guys German Band will play from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Main Street America Main Stage followed by Betty Cantrell, country music artist and former Miss America 2016. That same night, on the Jacksonville Party Company Stage, Sol Rydah, a local reggae musician, will be playing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by Briteside at 7:30 p.m. The iwantabuzz.com Stage will open on Friday night with Cortnie Frazier at 5:30 p.m. and ends with Barrett Thomas starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Main Street America Main Stage will open on Saturday, Sept. 30 with One Step Ahead of the Law starting at 11 a.m., followed by the King Guys German Band at 2 p.m. Empire East will start at 6:30 p.m. and Austin Park will take over the stage at 9 p.m. On the Jacksonville Party Company Stage, Saturday starts with Aaron Mansfield at 11 a.m., Trevor Barnes at 1:30 p.m. Ryan Crary at 4 p.m., and the stage closes out with Larry M. Wilson, who starts at 6:30 p.m.On the Iwantabuzz.com wcj Stage, Deron Baker kicks off Saturday at 11:30 a.m., Johnny Flood will play at 2 p.m., Cody Nix starts at 4:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Rachael Warfield will take the stage to finish out the night.
For more information and details about the 2017 Jacksonville Oktoberfest, please visit oktoberfestjacksonville.com. Sponsors of Oktoberfest Jacksonville include Anheuser-Busch, Ash Properties, ASAP Towing and Avondale Travel.
About Client Focused Media and BUZZ Media Group
Client Focused Media was founded in 2002 and is a leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida. The company provides strategic planning, event planning, marketing, creative, advertising, media buying, branding, crisis management services and public relations to a variety of clients. BUZZ Media Group produces BUZZ TV, iwantabuzz.com and BUZZ Magazine, which is distributed monthly to more than 900 locations in Jacksonville, The Beaches, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach, Mandarin and Orange Park. CFM and BUZZ Media are located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32207 and can be reached at (904) 232-3001. For more information, visit cfmedia.com (http://cfmedia.net/
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse