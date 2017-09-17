News By Tag
Treatibles Attending the 19th Annual Wiggle Waggle Walk on September 24th
Treatibles, an industry leader in hemp sourced phytocannabinoid rich (PCR) chews, oils and gel caps for pets, will be in attendance to share their beneficial products with pet-loving attendees.
The Wiggle Waggle Walk is a family-friendly event, which helps to provide food, shelter and veterinary care to the thousands of animals who come through the shelter's doors every year. Participants can register as an individual walker or create a team, and can choose a three-mile or one-mile route. The walk is held around the beautiful Rose Bowl in Pasadena with hundreds of other animal lovers and their canine companions. A dog is not needed to take part, just a desire to help animals in need. If you are unable to walk, donations are still accepted towards this special event. Learn more at: http://support.pasadenahumane.org/
"We are very excited to attend the 19th Annual Wiggle Waggle Walk," expresses Julianna Carella, CEO and Founder of Treatibles. "We look forward to uniting with hundreds of pet loving families and share the many benefits of Treatibles chews with all who attend!"
Treatibles offers a line of nutraceuticals including grain-free Hard Chews in Pumpkin, Blueberry, Turkey and Tater's Sweet Potato Tots, 90 mg. and 250 mg Dropper Bottles, and 10 mg. and 25 mg. Gel Caps, all containing phytocannabinoid rich (PCR) oil extracted from whole plant medicinal grade hemp grown in the USA. In addition to cannabidiol, one of the most widely studied and recognized therapeutic compounds, several other phytocannabinoids as well as terpenes are included in all of the products. This creates what is known as the entourage effect, providing a full spectrum of benefits for pets.
About Treatibles: Established in 2013, Treatibles wcj was the first company to create phytocannabinoid rich hemp oil infused chews for pets. Proud to be part of the larger health freedom movement, Treatibles embraces the values of compassionate care, quality ingredients, safe access, and lab testing. Founder and CEO Julianna Carella believes that transparency and education are vital to success. The company shares vast amounts of information and resources about products and ingredients so customers are privy to the same knowledge. For more information, visit: https://www.treatibles.com.
