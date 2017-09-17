News By Tag
Cushman & Wakefield to Assist with Next Chapter for Eastern Hills Mall
Goal of Identifying the Best Options for Revitalization of Property
Cushman & Wakefield is working in collaboration with New York State, based Cushman & Wakefield | Pyramid Brokerage Company to accomplish the goal of identifying the best options for repositioning Eastern Hills Mall. A key to success will be catering to the current trends of retailing, which place an emphasis on dining, entertainment, services, boutique shopping, all as part of a live/work/play mixed-use environment.
The property, located at 4545 Transit Road, a primary retail/destination artery dissecting the Townships of Clarence and Amherst, benefits from many compelling aspects that allow for the realization of potential value. Those merits include being situated in one of the premier sections of the Buffalo MSA for retailing and holistic mixed-use redevelopment, having supportive demographics, a location on a primary retail corridor, and an ease of access from being just north of Exit 49 off I-90/New York Thruway. Cushman & Wakefield believes this combination of benefits will attract national attention, especially from firms and investors that are on the cutting edge of revitalizing large enclosed malls as center pieces of social interaction for the local community.
"Eastern Hills Mall has the right combination of elements to become a unique, town center redevelopment. As shopping habits change, and how real estate responds, has led to a host of single level malls being reimagined into exciting concepts. We are grateful to be part of this process with the ownership, community and government to discover what may be the right reconfiguration of retail, residential, office, hospitality and civic uses," noted Cushman & Wakefield's Brian Whitmer, who is heading the assignment with Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group members Andrew Merin, Seth Pollack, Kubby Tishler, Joyce MacKnight and Ben Borruso.
Based in East Rutherford, N.J., the Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group specializes in investment sales of office, industrial, wcj multi-family, land and retail properties throughout New Jersey, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. The team has completed more than $26 billion worth of transactions since 2000, closing over $3.2 billion in sales in 2016. Cushman & Wakefield | Pyramid Brokerage is the largest commercial real estate service provider north of the New York Metropolitan area with ten offices strategically located throughout New York State.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries help investors and occupiers optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment and asset management (DTZ Investors), project and development services, tenant representation, and valuation and advisory. To learn more, visit http://www.cushmanwakefield.com/
