News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Georgia's Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful to Host 11th Governors Environmental Address
Community-Based, Eco-Focused Nonprofit to Welcome Governor Nathan Deal and More than 1000 Community and Business Leaders to Infinite Energy Center on October 11
In years past, Governor Deal has addressed everything from Georgia's waterways – including Gwinnett's ties to the Chattahoochee River and Lake Lanier – to the impact the cleanliness of a community can have on the state's economic viability. On the heels of Tropical Storm Irma and the historic effect it had on Georgia and the neighboring states of Florida and South Carolina, he is expected to speak about the wcj importance of being good stewards of the environment, the influence those efforts can have on the state's economy and the value that government agencies, local businesses and nonprofit organizations can bring to the process by working together.
"Governor Deal has an incredible appreciation for the ties between a community and the environment that encompasses it," said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. "They are integrally connected and impact one another – whether positively or negatively. In addition to taking a broader view from the state level, he also has a keen understanding of Gwinnett County. I not only look forward to hosting him again this year, I am eager to hear his views on where Georgia stands on both economic and environmental fronts in 2017 and the coming year."
Tickets to the event are currently available for purchase online and include a seated lunch. In addition to individual tickets, local businesses and organizations can purchase a table with 10 seats at the event. To learn more or purchase tickets to the event, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.GwinnettCB.org or call (770) 822-5187.
About Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Services, Inc. (GCB) is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and award-winning 501(c)(3) charitable organization. It boasts an expansive community-based network dedicated to finding long-term solutions to environmental and quality of life issues through individual action. The organization is guided by a Citizens Advisory Board that represents all sectors of the Gwinnett County community. A nationally recognized leader in creating cleaner, greener and more livable communities throughout Gwinnett, GCB involves more than 100,000 volunteers annually to clean and restore public places, recycle more, protect watersheds and develop the next generation of environmental stewards. To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, please visit www.GwinnettCB.org.
Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse