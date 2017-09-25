 
The 10th Annual Goddard Preschooler-Approved Toy Test Puts Toys Against Its Toughtest Critics

Preschoolers Across the United States Select the Top Educational Toys That Support Skill Development and Playful Learning
 
 
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI), the national franchisor of The Goddard School® preschool system, is hosting its tenth annual Preschooler-Approved Toy Test. As the holiday season approaches, preschoolers at 50 Goddard School locations throughout the U.S. will be tasked with finding the best educational toys on the market for infants and children. The world's leading toy companies are competing for the prestigious title of Preschooler-Approved Top 10 Toys of 2017.

Annually, The Goddard School's Toy Test Committee, which comprises a group of early childhood education experts, reviews applications from nearly 100 global toy manufacturers. They judge each entry on specific educational criteria such asencouraging interactive, child-initiated play, inspiring creativity and collaboration and supporting skill development and playful learning. From there, the 25 toys with the highest scores are sent to 50 participating Goddard School locations nationwide to be tested by the preschoolers.

The testing week this year takes place from Monday, September 25 to Friday, September 29. At the end of the week, the preschoolers will vote for their favorite toys. GSI will tally the votes to reveal the Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys and announce the results on November 1, 2017; next, voting will be opened to the public until November 10, 2017, on The Goddard School's Toy Test page (http://www.goddardschool.com/toytest).

"Our students are busy at work uncovering the top toys that promote playful learning," says GSI's Vice President of Education, Dr. Craig Bach (http://www.goddardschool.com/educators/educational-adviso...)."Toy Test engages the children through fun, play-based activities, which are the core of our educational philosophy. Learning through play enables them to build skills like critical thinking and creativity, which help prepare them for success in school, career and life."

Past Preschooler-Approved Toy Test winners include brands such as Laser Pegs, K'NEX Brands, Learning Resources, and John Deere's Gearation Board. For more information on The Goddard School and the Preschooler-Approved Toy Test, please visit www.goddardschool.com/toytest.

About The Goddard School®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For nearly 30 years, The Goddard School wcj has used the most current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children from six weeks to six years old have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and life. Talented teachers collaborate with parents to nurture children into being respectful, confident and joyful learners. The Goddard School's AdvancED- and Middle States-accredited F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) reaches more than 65,000 students in more than 460 Goddard Schools in 36 states. The Goddard School's comprehensive play-based curriculum, developed with early childhood education experts, provides the best childhood preparation for social and academic success. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit www.goddardschool.com.
Source:The Goddard School
Email:***@konnectagency.com
Posted By:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
Phone:512-215-0665
Tags:#toytest, #thegoddardschool
Industry:Family
Location:King of Prussia - Pennsylvania - United States
