The 10th Annual Goddard Preschooler-Approved Toy Test Puts Toys Against Its Toughtest Critics
Preschoolers Across the United States Select the Top Educational Toys That Support Skill Development and Playful Learning
Annually, The Goddard School's Toy Test Committee, which comprises a group of early childhood education experts, reviews applications from nearly 100 global toy manufacturers. They judge each entry on specific educational criteria such asencouraging interactive, child-initiated play, inspiring creativity and collaboration and supporting skill development and playful learning. From there, the 25 toys with the highest scores are sent to 50 participating Goddard School locations nationwide to be tested by the preschoolers.
The testing week this year takes place from Monday, September 25 to Friday, September 29. At the end of the week, the preschoolers will vote for their favorite toys. GSI will tally the votes to reveal the Top 10 Preschooler-
"Our students are busy at work uncovering the top toys that promote playful learning," says GSI's Vice President of Education, Dr. Craig Bach (http://www.goddardschool.com/
Past Preschooler-
About The Goddard School®
Learning for fun. Learning for life.®
For nearly 30 years, The Goddard School wcj has used the most current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children from six weeks to six years old have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and life. Talented teachers collaborate with parents to nurture children into being respectful, confident and joyful learners. The Goddard School's AdvancED- and Middle States-accredited F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) reaches more than 65,000 students in more than 460 Goddard Schools in 36 states. The Goddard School's comprehensive play-based curriculum, developed with early childhood education experts, provides the best childhood preparation for social and academic success. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit www.goddardschool.com.
