Colliers International Executes Lease – Pro Custom Solar Expands in Metuchen, NJ
"This is an expansion of a prior transaction with Pro Custom Solar, which initially leased 35,000 square feet of office and warehouse at 325 High St. a year ago," said Michael G. Markey, who led Colliers International's Woodbridge office team of Jon Tesser and Mike Tesser in representing the landlord. Doug Twyman, also from the Colliers Woodbridge office, represented the tenant, Pro Custom Solar.
A year ago, Pro Custom Solar announced its re-brand "Momentum Solar." The rapidly growing company custom designs solar systems for residential and commercial properties and handles permitting as well as installation.
"This company has a high headcount of employees, and they were having difficulty finding a building with enough parking. The additional 18,000 square feet of office space will help them meet the demands of their growth," Markey said.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/
Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.
For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
About Pro Custom Solar
Pro Custom Solar (https://www.procustomsolar.com/)
