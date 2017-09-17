 
September 2017





Colliers International Executes Lease – Pro Custom Solar Expands in Metuchen, NJ

 
 
325 High Street
325 High Street
 
METUCHEN, N.J. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Pro Custom Solar, LLC will be able to meet the demands of its growing workforce with the expansion of its lease at 325 High St., executed by Colliers International Group Inc.'s (http://www.colliers.com/) Woodbridge Office.

"This is an expansion of a prior transaction with Pro Custom Solar, which initially leased 35,000 square feet of office and warehouse at 325 High St. a year ago," said Michael G. Markey, who led Colliers International's Woodbridge office team of Jon Tesser and Mike Tesser in representing the landlord. Doug Twyman, also from the Colliers Woodbridge office, represented the tenant, Pro Custom Solar.

A year ago, Pro Custom Solar announced its re-brand "Momentum Solar." The rapidly growing company custom designs solar systems for residential and commercial properties and handles permitting as well as installation.

"This company has a high headcount of employees, and they were having difficulty finding a building with enough parking. The additional 18,000 square feet of office space will help them meet the demands of their growth," Markey said.



About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) Group Inc. is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising wcj culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Colliers): @Colliers andLinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc).

About Pro Custom Solar
Pro Custom Solar (https://www.procustomsolar.com/) is a privately held company located in Edison, New Jersey. They are committed to making solar energy affordable and providing immediate positive cash flow to their clients. Their team of professionals has an extensive wealth of knowledge in custom designing solar systems to meet the unique needs of each customer's home. They will retrofit your system to your land or rooftop to exceed your aesthetic expectations while maximizing energy production. PCS takes care of the entire process including the design, permitting, and installation of the system to make the process fast and efficient.

