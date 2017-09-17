 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Hampton Inn & Suites Miami-Doral/Dolphin Mall as a Gold Member

DORAL, Fla. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Hampton Inn & Suites Miami-Doral/Dolphin Mall as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Hampton Inn & Suites Miami-Doral/Dolphin Mall will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Hampton Inn & Suites Miami-Doral/Dolphin Mall!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Hampton Inn & Suites Miami-Doral/Dolphin Mall

White Lodging is the fastest-growing hotel ownership, development and management company in America. They consistently deliver superior results and returns on investment.

Mid-size and large-scale owners look to us for an array of services to drive sustained growth, including:

• Hotel Operation Services
• Support Services
• Real Estate Investment & Development
• Organizational Resources for Hotel Property Management

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational wcj events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Hampton Inn & Suites Miami-Doral/Dolphin Mall

kathy.welch@whitelodging.com
www.whitelodging.com

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nmx2.com Email Verified
Tags:Doral Chamber Of Commerce
Industry:Business
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
