New Sunrise Café opens at Sun Toyota Pet-friendly, gourmet restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and desserts New Sunrise Cafe offers a broad menu of fresh gourmet foods HOLIDAY, Fla. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The new Sunrise Café opened August 28, 2017 inside Sun Toyota's state-of-the- art showroom located at 3001 US Highway 19 in Holiday, Florida 34691. The new, pet-friendly Sunrise Café is managed by Sharon Kerrigan and features a wide variety of gourmet menu options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, midday snacks, and specialty desserts.



Chef Luis Trinidad, formerly of Cheddars in Brandon, Florida is again creating delicacies from scratch for diners. His specialties include twisted milkshakes made with wild berries, lavender, and other delectable flavors, as well as homemade potato chips to accompany every sandwich.



With a focus on healthy, affordable food choices made with fresh ingredients, many dishes can be customized to diners' taste preferences. There are a wide variety of breakfast sandwiches or more hearty offerings to start the day, alongside appetizers, flatbreads, salads with homemade dressings, and a tempting array of sandwiches, wraps and burgers, including salmon and a veggie burger. Children's favorite foods are also on the menu. Signature desserts range from hot fudge choices to home-style wcj apple cobbler and ice cream.



Guests can preorder at (727) 359-0902 or at the counter kiosk for faster pickup service. All-day food service is available during showroom hours Monday through Saturday (8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Sundays (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.).



The hallmark of a Morgan Auto Group dealership is its keen focus on impeccable customer service and engagement. Sun Toyota is located at 3001 US Highway 19 just south of SR 54 in Holiday, FL 34691 on the border with New Port Richey. For more information, call 727.478.0070 or visit



Contact

Sun Toyota

***@suntoyota.com



Photo:

