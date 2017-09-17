News By Tag
Western Rock Products Celebrates 50 Years In Business
Western Rock Products plans to celebrate their 50th milestone with their hard-working employees and loyal customers in two separate events later this year. They will also celebrate within their local community by participating in a parade with their transport and trailer, employee families and veterans.
"Western Rock Products has been supplying construction materials and services in southern Utah, Mesquite, Nevada and Page, Arizona since 1967," General Manager Derrick Pack said. "Western Rock and our employees are committed to providing top quality aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, hot mix asphalt, landscape products and construction services for our customers, no matter how large or small. This commitment to excellence is what makes Western Rock The Preferred Source."
Western Rock Products specializes in highway and site development work. They do anything from small subdivisions to multi-million dollar highway and commercial projects.
Western Rock Products is committed to community involvement and educates students about the role aggregates play in the world with their Rocks Build Our World program. Rocks Build Our World provides a hands-on learning experience for students. Some of the activities they introduce to students include "cookie mining" and cement-making. Employees also teach and stress the importance of safety and wearing the proper safety equipment.
Rhett Taintor in Commercial Aggregate Sales typically does 40-50 Rocks Build Our World presentations a year. "Rocks Build Our World is a great opportunity to reach out to the future generation,"
Western Rock Products has received numerous awards. Their most recent awards include the 2016 Associated General Contractors AGC/Utah Department of Transportation UDOT Small Contractor of the Year Award and the Fort Pierce National Ready Mixed Concrete Association NRMCA Green Star certification.
Western Rock Products most recent notable projects include the I-15 Mall Project owned by UDOT that was completed in 2016, the SR12 Henrieville to MP 79.4 project owned by UDOT that is expected to be completed in 2017 and the Lakeshore Drive – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area project owned by Federal Highway Administration FHWA.
"Our great team of men and women that work for us have been supplying high quality Aggregates, Ready Mix, Asphalt and Construction Service for over 50 years," South region President Michael Kurz said. "We continuously strive to be The Preferred Source in all the markets that we live and serve in. Congratulations to everyone at Western Rock and thank you for 50 great years!"
About Western Rock Products: has built its business to be The Preferred Source of quality sand, rock, landscape products, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, paving, and construction services. The company serves customers along the I-15 corridor from Mesquite to Beaver and in Southeastern Utah, Kanab, and Page, Arizona.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Cami Dellamore at 801-409-2493
